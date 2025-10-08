Varignana 1705 Concorso d’Eleganza – 2025

The 2025 edition of the Varignana 1705 Concorso d’Eleganza crowned the Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS Berlinetta Pinin Farina as Best of Show and the Ferrari 121 LM as the People’s Choice Award winner. The third edition of the Concorso celebrated automotive excellence with 37 vintage cars competing and the introduction of the Classic Car Talks. The Best of Show title was awarded to a unique masterpiece that marked a milestone in automotive design history, presented by Corrado Lopresto. At the same time, Elad Shraga’s Ferrari 121 LM captivated both the public and experts.

Palazzo di Varignana welcomed international collectors, jurors, and enthusiasts for the third edition of the Concorso d’Eleganza Varignana 1705, confirming its place among Europe’s most enchanting concours weekends. For three days, the rolling hills of Bologna hosted an extraordinary gathering of collectors, jurors, and enthusiasts who celebrated automotive excellence, Italian lifestyle, and cultural heritage.

Thirty-seven rare and significant cars competed across six exclusive classes, evaluated by an international jury chaired by historian and author Stefano Pasini. The 2025 edition introduced Classic Car Talks, a new platform of conversations on culture, innovation, and investment held in partnership with Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari di Imola and Azimut Capital Management.

Best of Show

The highest honor, Best of Show, was awarded to the Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS Berlinetta Pinin Farina (1950), owned by the celebrated Italian collector Corrado Lopresto. A one-off masterpiece originally commissioned by Sicilian nobleman Giovanni San Giorgio Gualtieri, this Berlinetta was the first car in history to feature dual headlights, a design breakthrough that influenced generations. With its elegant proportions, 2.4-litre inline-six, and impeccable provenance, the car has earned global recognition and triumphed once again at Varignana 2025.

People’s Choice Award

The Ferrari 121 LM (1955), owned by Elad Shraga, captivated both the public and experts. Equipped with a rare 4.4-litre inline-six engine delivering 360 hp, it marked a turning point from Ferrari’s traditional V12s. After debuting at the 1000 km of Bueno

Aires and winning the Giro di Sicilia with Piero Taruffi, it raced in the United States with legends such as Shelby, Hill, and Miles. This ultra-rare Lampredi-powered racing car, built in just four examples, received both the People’s Choice Award and the Special Prize from the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, confirming its legendary status in endurance racing.

Class Winners

Supercar Class:

Lamborghini Miura P400 (1968) – Nicola Sacchetti. Widely regarded as the world’s first true supercar, Gandini’s Miura stunned with its low, radical silhouette and mid-engined V12 — a car that redefined the meaning of performance.

Vintage Elegance:

Bugatti Type 49 (1931) – Silvia Nicolis. The final model, designed by Ettore Bugatti himself, combined 8-cylinder engineering with exquisite coachwork, epitomizing pre-war French luxury.

Motori per il Dopoguerra:

Fiat 8V (1950) – Daniele Ferrua. Fiat’s audacious 8V coupé marked Italy’s post-war return to high-performance cars, clothed by the nation’s best coachbuilders and acclaimed for its advanced chassis.

Raffinatezza Italiana:

Lancia Aurelia B20 4th Series (1955) – Gianluca Garagnani. One of Pininfarina’s most elegant designs, blending a V6 engine with transaxle balance, the Aurelia remains a Gran Turismo icon.

Gioielli di Maranello:

Ferrari 330 GTC Speciale (1967) – Brandon Wang. Commissioned for Princess de Rethy, one of only six built, this bespoke Ferrari exemplifies exclusivity and refinement in the 1960s at Maranello.

Special Motor Valley Trophy

Ferrari 330 GTC Speciale (1967) – Brandon Wang. “The secret handle positioned under the steering wheel, designed to allow the queen to step out without the king having to rise,” said Pontremoli, “represents that unique attention to detail which has made the Motor Valley what it is today.”

Aerodynes:

Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS Berlinetta Pinin Farina (1950) – Corrado Lopresto. A one-off masterpiece by Pinin Farina, considered the first car in history to feature dual front headlights.

Auto in Divisa – Service Vehicles:

Porsche 911 Carrera 3.2 Targa (1989) – Lorenzo Matteucci. Delivered new to the Dutch Highway Police, complete with lights and radio, this Carrera 3.2 tells the unusual story of how Porsche engineering served public duty.

Special Recognition

The Chairman’s Award, presented by the President of the Concorso Massimo Dall’Olmo, was awarded to the Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS Cabriolet Pinin Farina owned by Björn Schmidt, one of the most anticipated entries. Carefully restored and famously admired by Hollywood icon Rita Hayworth, this car—produced in only 40 examples—represents the pinnacle of post-war Italian elegance, featuring flowing lines, Pininfarina craftsmanship, and a sporty soul courtesy of Alfa Romeo.

Classic Car Talks

New for 2025, the Concorso introduced the Classic Car Talks, a forum of conversations designed to expand the event beyond the concours lawn and explore the cultural, technological, and financial dimensions of classic motoring. Organized in collaboration with Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari di Imola and Azimut Capital Management, the program brought together leading voices from academia, motorsport, and finance.

The sessions included:

Heritage and Sustainability: Reading Automotive History Through Technology by Augusto Bianchini, Associate Professor, University of Bologna

The Future is History: How Classic Cars Remain Central to Modern Motorsport by Federico Oliva, Head of Hospitality, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari di Imola

Investing in Excellence: Protecting Heritage and Passion for Classics by Alessandro Bertolini, Executive Manager, Azimut Capital Management

A Vision of Beauty and Heritage

“In just three years, the Concorso d’Eleganza Varignana 1705 has grown into a true celebration of excellence, where cars, culture, and lifestyle meet,” said Carlo Gherardi, Founder of Palazzo di Varignana. “This event was created and is driven by Palazzo di Varignana, embodying our values of beauty, heritage, and hospitality. We are proud to have established an international stage where automotive artistry is not only preserved but also shared with new generations in an atmosphere that reflects the best of Italian lifestyle.”

A Weekend of Italian Excellence

Framed by the elegant resort of Palazzo di Varignana, with its panoramic landscapes, refined hospitality, five restaurants, and wellness spa, the Concorso has rapidly established itself as a highlight of the international concours calendar. With the support of Azimut Capital Management, Cribis, Emma Villas and Fiore 1827, together with the partnerships of Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, Laurent Perrier, and under the patronage of the Motor Valley Association and ASI – Automotoclub Storico Italiano, the 2025 edition once again confirmed Varignana as a unique stage where heritage, innovation, and Italian lifestyle come together.

Awards Recipients

Best of Show: Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS Berlinetta Pinin Farina – 1950 of Lopresto Corrado

Trofei Speciali | People’s Choice Award & Autodromo: Ferrari 121 LM – 1955 of Elad Shraga

Auto in divisa | 1°: Porsche 911 Carrera 3.2 Targa – 1989 of Lorenzo Matteucc

Auto in divisa | 2°: Alfa Romeo Giulia Nuova Super 1.6 Specializzata Polizia Stradale of Altavilla Luigi

Auto in divisa | 3°: Austin V/4653 – 1942 of Scagliarini Andrea

Supercar | 1°: Lamborghini Miura P400 – 1968 of Sacchetti Nicola

Supercar | 2°: BMW M1 E by Walter Maurer – 1979 of Roda Davide

Supercar | 2°: Ferrari 512 BB – 1980 of Luca Cetrone

Vintage Elegance | 1°: Bugatti Type 49 – 1931 of Nicolis Silvia

Vintage Elegance | 2°: Bugatti Type 40 Duval – 1928 of Fiegl Alessandro

Vintage Elegance | 3°: BMW 327 – 1938 of Rosina Stefano

Motori per il Dopoguerra | 1°: Fiat 8V – 1950 of Ferrua Davide

Motori per il Dopoguerra | 2°: Citroën DS 21 Cabriolet – 1969 of Baroncini Mario

Motori per il Dopoguerra | 3°: Facel Vega Facellia F2 – 1961 of Fabbri Nicola

Raffinatezza Italiana | 1°: Lancia Aurelia B20 – 4 serie – 1955 of Garagnani Gianluca

Raffinatezza Italiana | 2°: FIAT Vignale 1100 Superleggera – 1948 of Struzzi Lorenzo

Raffinatezza Italiana | 3°: Lancia Aprilia Convertibile Farina – 1947 of Gnudi Gabriele

Aerodynes | 1°: Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS Berlinetta Pinin Farina – 1950 of Corrado Lopresto

Aerodynes | 2°: Porsche RS – 1973 of Massimiliano Bettati

Aerodynes | 3°: Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS Cabriolet Pinin Farina – 1949 of Björn Schmid

Gioielli di Maranello | 1°: Ferrari 330 GTC Speciale – 1967 of Brandon Wang

Gioielli di Maranello | 2°: Ferrari 330 GTC – 1968 of Mandelli Vittorio Maria

Gioielli di Maranello | 3°: Ferrari 365GTB/4 (Daytona) – 1973 of Giuseppe Matildi

Trofei Speciali | CRIBIS: Dallara icsunonove – 1975

Trofei Speciali | FIORE 1827: Bentley 3 Litre – 1925 of Tom Wood

Trofei Speciali | Promotor: Jaguar SS-100 – 1937 of Landi Stefano

Trofei Speciali | AZIMUT: Bugatti Type 19 – 1931 of Nicolis Silvia

Trofei Speciali | MOTOR VALLEY: Ferrari 330 GTC Speciale – 1967 of Brandon Wang

Trofei Speciali | Best Restoration: Citroën DS 21 Cabriolet – 1969 of Baroncini Mario

Trofei Speciali | Intermeeting: Facel Vega Facellia F2 – 1961 of Fabbri Nicola

Trofei Speciali | ASI: Fiat 8V – 1950 of Daniele Ferrua

Trofei Speciali | Lady in Porsche: Lancia Aprilia Convertibile Farina – 1947 of Gnudi Gabriele

Trofei Speciali | The most interesting interior: FIAT Vignale 1100 Superleggera – 1948 of Struzzi Lorenzo

Trofei Speciali | Chairman’s Award: Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS Cabriolet Pinin Farina – 1949 of Schmidt Björn

Trofei Speciali | Best Conservation: Ferrari 330 GTC – 1968 of Mandelli Vittorio Maria

Trofei Speciali | The engine’s voice: Alfa Romeo 12 C Prototipo – 1941 of Martinoli Stefano

