Marketplace: 1974 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale

This 1974 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale is one of 492 examples built between 1973 and 1975 to homologate the model for World Rally Championship Group 4 competition. Chassis 001515 spent time in Japan before being imported to the US, where it was purchased by its current owner in 2015. The car is said to have spent the ensuing years in storage before undergoing a refresh by the selling dealer between 2022 and 2024 that included a reseal of the Ferrari-built 2.4-liter V6, an interior refresh, and a rebuild of the four-wheel independent suspension.

Featuring fiberglass bodywork finished in red, the car is also equipped with triple Weber carburetors, a five-speed manual transaxle, ventilated disc brakes, gold-finished 14” Campagnolo magnesium wheels, and tan Alcantara upholstery over a pair of bucket seats. This Tipo 829 is now offered on dealer consignment in Washington with a Lancia Classiche Certificazione di Autenticita portfolio, Lancia Classiche and Centro Storico Fiat certificates, invoices from the 2022-2024 refresh totaling over $290k, an owner’s manual, a brochure, a tool kit, and a clean Arizona title.

Inspired by Bertone’s Stratos Zero concept, the Lancia Stratos was introduced at the 1971 Turin Motor Show with Marcello Gandini-penned wedge-style fiberglass bodywork over a steel spaceframe. In early 1972, a deal was reached with Ferrari to supply the model’s rear-mid-mounted V6 engine, and production of the 500 examples required for homologation in Group 4 rally competition began in Summer 1973. With works drivers Sandro Munari and Björn Waldegård at the wheel, the Stratos model accounted for World Rally Championship titles in 1974, 1975, and 1976, with victories at the Monte Carlo rally during the latter two years as well as in 1977.

This example wears an older repaint in red, and various imperfections are noted in the finish including areas of spider cracks. Design elements incorporate front and rear clamshells, a louvered nose panel with pop-up headlights and Carello fog lights, plexiglass side windows, a roof-mounted spoiler, rear window louvers, and a ducktail rear spoiler. Areas of delamination are noted on the windshield.

Campagnolo magnesium wheels are finished in a gold shade and are wrapped in 205/70R14 Pirelli Cinturato CN 36 tires, as is a matching spare housed in the front compartment. Stopping is handled by ventilated disc brakes at each corner without power assistance, and brake system work between 2022 and 2024 included replacement of the master cylinder, lines, and hoses.

The cabin was re-trimmed during the 2022-2024 refresh and houses a pair of fixed-back bucket seats trimmed in tan Alcantara. Red carpeting was installed over the floors and rear bulkhead, while the dashboard was re-trimmed in black “mouse fur” upholstery. Additional features include black fiberglass door panels with sliders that partially lower the windows as well as a tan fluted headliner, Britax shoulder belts, and a wood shift knob.

The four-spoke steering wheel sits ahead of Veglia Borletti instrumentation including a 250-km/h speedometer, an electronic tachometer with an 8k redline, and gauges monitoring coolant temperature, oil pressure, oil temperature, amperage, and fuel level. The five-digit odometer shows 69k kilometers (~43k miles), approximately 100 of which have been added under current ownership.

The mid-mounted 2.4-liter V6 was shared with the Ferrari and Fiat Dino models and features a 65° angle between cylinder banks, dual overhead camshafts on each bank, Magneti Marelli ignition, and a trio of two-barrel Weber carburetors. The engine was resealed during the 2022-2024 refresh, which also included rebuilds of the carburetors, the replacement of the battery, and wiring repairs.

Power is sent to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual transaxle. Four-wheel independent suspension incorporates a double-wishbone front setup and MacPherson struts with reverse lower wishbones at the rear. Anti-roll bars and coil over shock absorbers are utilized all around. A suspension refresh during the 2022-2024 project included rebuilds of the Bilstein and Way Assauto shock absorbers with Koni internal components. The chassis and underside panels were refinished during the 2023-2024 work. A selection of invoices from the project are viewable in the photo gallery below, and additional invoices are included in the sale.

Engine number 829A.000*001154* is shown stamped on the engine block above and matches the number listed in the Lancia Classiche Certificazione di Autenticita. Stamps of body number 32 are viewable in the gallery. Signatures of World Rally Championship-winning Lancia drivers Miki Biasion and Sandro Munari are among autographs present underneath the trunk lid. Additional pages of the Lancia Classiche Certificazione di Autenticita cab be viewed in the gallery, as can the Lancia Classiche Certificato di Origine and Centro Storico Fiat production register information sheet.

