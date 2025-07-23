A 1969 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 Restomod is for Sale

I know that SCD readers are more into classic sports cars than classic 4x4s, but sometimes a vehicle with so much curb appeal comes around that I can’t help myself but to share it.

Take this ’69 FJ40, which has had a frame-up restoration done. Originally starting life as an Arizona Fj40, it now resides in California as one of the best examples of a restomod’d FJ40 you’ll find anywhere.

I’ve got some of my highlights below, but check it out at LCNation.com for more details.

Key Highlights

This vehicle was chosen because its chassis was solid, with no rust-through the frame. The entire frame was powder coated prior to the build beginning.

A five-year body-off restoration/modification began in 2013 and was 95% completed by 2018 (now complete). Includes some modern touches, such as a third brake light and upgraded wiring in the engine bay.

Premium fasteners and hardware used throughout

A Chevrolet 350 V8 and 700R4 automatic transmission were installed

The original winch was rebuilt!

Original hard to find items, such as the emblems and key slot covers, are retained

Period-correct interior updates, including roof headliner and interior lighting, with an upgraded front seats (with a heated drivers seat!)

Tow ready – use your classic FJ40 to bring your classic Porsche to the track 😉

All restoration records/receipts, including build photos

Get it While You Can

This immaculate FJ40 isn’t going to hang around long. If you’re keen on it, check it out at LCNation.com.

Gallery

All images were taken from the LCNation.com website.