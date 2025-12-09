Marketplace: 1966 Ferrari 275 6C Alloy

Highlights

1966 Ferrari 275 GTB #08221GT

One of only 6 all-alloy, six-carburetor, right-hand-drive cars

Sold new to industrialist and former racer Bertie Bradnack

Matching-numbers 3.3-litre V12 engine

Ferrari Classiche certified and accompanied by extensive period documentation

Background

Ferrari was at the height of its powers when it introduced the 275 GTB at the 1964 Paris Motor Show. The Maranello firm not only won that year’s Formula 1 World Championship, it also claimed overall victory in the Le Mans 24 Hours – and won the International Championship for GT Manufacturers with the 250 GTO.

Its new road car contributed to that rich run of form by combining a Pininfarina design of timeless elegance with technical developments that included a five-speed transaxle and all-round independent suspension, the latter being a first for a Ferrari road car. Beneath that long bonnet was the latest 3.3-litre version of Gioachino Colombo’s enduring V12 engine, which was fitted as standard with three Weber carburetors and produced 280bhp.

The factory also offered a competition-inspired six-carburetor set-up that boosted power to more than 300bhp, and owners could even specify lightweight all-aluminum bodywork. For 1966, Ferrari updated the 275 GTB with ‘long nose’ bodywork, and changed the way that the engine and transaxle were mounted in order to reduce noise and vibration. It also moved the fuel tank and spare wheel, which improved luggage space.

Chassis number 08221

This beauty is an early long nose car that was supplied new via Maranello Concessionaires to British industrialist Bertie Bradnack. It is thought to be one of only six right-hand-drive cars built with all-alloy bodywork and the six-carburetor engine, and its Certificate of Origin is dated 27 January 1966.

The original invoices from Maranello Concessionaires and Ferrari come with the car and show the total price to be £5994 – against which Bradnack was given £2950 for trading in his Ferrari 250 GT/E. His new 275 GTB was presented in Rosso Chiaro with Pelle Nera interior, and cast-alloy wheels.

Bradnack was from the Midlands and had founded Walsall Pressings in 1946. He raced a Cooper-Norton during the 1950s – the mounting points that his company made for Cooper chassis were nicknamed ‘Bradnack lugs’ – and he was very briefly appointed manager of the BRM Grand Prix team.

The Ferrari’s history file includes a considerable amount of friendly correspondence between Bradnack and Colonel Ronnie Hoare at Maranello Concessionaires. This dates from the point at which the order was first placed – with Bradnack wanting to confirm that it would be built to the latest ‘long nose’ specification – and continues until well after he had collected the car in person from the factory.

In one letter, Bradnack even noted that he’d left some scotch for Hoare’s colleague Donald MacLeod at the exclusive Eve Club in central London, and told Hoare in another that he was ‘delighted with the car’.

By 1971, the Ferrari had been acquired by FA Rigby of Southwold in Suffolk. It was subsequently owned by Victor Beazley of Surrey and BMC Harnden of Derbyshire, before being bought in 1985 by London-based enthusiast Frederick Pesenti.

During his ownership, the Ferrari was treated to an in-depth restoration that was carried out by marque specialists DK Engineering and Moto Technique. It then passed via noted specialist William Loughran into the collection of Harrods heir Dodi Al Fayed, and was next offered for sale in 2004 at a Christie’s auction in London.

In 2014, it was bought by broadcaster Chris Evans, who had it resprayed pale green to evoke the ex-Innes Ireland, 1962 Tourist Trophy-winning 250 GTO. It was also used as part of Evans’ CarFest North charity event, which raised funds for BBC Children in Need.

The Ferrari was then sold via Bonhams’ Goodwood Revival auction in September 2015, after which its new owner had it repainted navy blue – a discerning choice of color that perfectly suits the 275 GTB, and in which it is still presented today.

Certified by Ferrari

Ferrari awarded the car Classiche Certification in 2008, and it retains its matching-numbers engine and transaxle. With its rare and extremely sought-after specification, this is an exceptional example of a car that many consider to be one of the greatest Grand Tourers ever made.

Available Now

