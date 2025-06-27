Marketplace: 1965 Ferrari 275 GTS by Pininfarina

Highlights

Subtle, sophisticated, and with a Ferrari V-12 at its heart, it is easy to see why the 275 GTS is so beloved by those in the know. Offering understated looks with excellent performance, a copious boot, and comfortable seating for two, the 275 GTS is a stress-free entry into Enzo-era Ferrari ownership and is a car that can easily be used on a regular basis.

This example, the 10th 275 GTS built, stands out from its siblings due to its unique color combination of Nero (18.292) paintwork over a Nuvola (VM 3015) interior. Destined for its native Italy, chassis number 06819 was sold new to Mrs Dino Fabbri, the wife of a Milanese publisher and Ferrari collector, in April of 1965 and registered as MI A 08569 according to Ferrari historian Marcel Massini, prior to being reregistered in Vercelli later that year.

After being traded back to the selling dealer, M.G. Crepaldi S.a.s. in Milan, the 275 GTS was purchased by its second owner, Cesare De Lucchi of Varese. De Lucchi would go on to own the 275 GTS for the rest of his life, and it was brought to Ferrari’s 50th anniversary celebrations in Rome and Maranello in May of 1997. Approximately five years later, the car’s interior was retrimmed by Fratelli Luppi of Modena in blue leather. It was granted Ferrari Classiche certification in 2004; this confirmed that the car retains its original chassis and engine, in addition to being fitted with a replacement gearbox of the correct type, not uncommon for a 275-series Ferrari. After Cesare De Lucchi’s passing, the car was inherited by his son Vittorio.

In 2007, the 275 GTS was bought by Marcus Wood and exported to the UK, receiving a mechanical refurbishment by GTO Engineering upon its arrival in the UK. Purchased by an owner in France one year later, the car returned to continental Europe and was showing only 36,500 kilometers from new at that time. Over the course of the ensuing nine years, the car was driven and enjoyed as intended and was showing approximately 54,500 kilometers on its odometer in 2017 when it was acquired by the current custodian, also from France, via RM Sotheby’s.

Perfectly suited for touring and warm-weather drives and presented in fabulous, original colours, this 275 GTS surely won’t disappoint.

