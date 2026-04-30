Bugatti W16 Mistral ‘Fly Bug’

A one-of-one Bugatti W16 Mistral known as the “Fly Bug” marks the latest chapter in an ongoing collaboration between Bugatti and a longtime collector, blending bespoke craftsmanship with nature-inspired design.

The car joins three earlier commissions—the Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse “Hellbug,” Chiron “Hellbee,” and Divo “Lady Bug”—all united by a shared theme: intricate patterns drawn from the natural world. This latest model takes inspiration from the dragonfly, translating the insect’s iridescence and agility into a design language that reflects both motion and refinement.

The project began with direct discussions between the client and Bugatti’s head of design, Frank Heyl, before moving to the brand’s Berlin-based Color, Materials, and Finish team. There, designers developed a cohesive visual identity that aligns with the collector’s previous cars while introducing new elements. Central to the exterior is a flowing ellipse motif that intensifies toward the rear, subtly fading into the car’s air intakes.

A newly developed paint, dubbed “Dragonfly Blue,” shifts between blue and turquoise depending on light and viewing angle, echoing the reflective quality of a dragonfly’s wings. The effect extends to the wheels, which are carefully matched despite differing materials and finishes.

Inside, Bugatti continues the theme with a layered leather and Alcantara treatment, engineered to create a three-dimensional geometric pattern across the cabin. The ellipse design carries through the door panels and armrests—an industry-first application that required precise engineering to maintain visual continuity across curved surfaces.

Among the most technically demanding details is the integration of the marque’s iconic “Macaron” badge into the side graphic, a first for Bugatti. The process required exacting adjustments to ensure the emblem’s fine detailing remained intact within the broader pattern.

The interior also features the signature “Dancing Elephant” sculpture within the gear selector, a nod to artist Rembrandt Bugatti and a subtle reference to the owner’s appreciation for wildlife.

Months in the making, the “Fly Bug” represents both a technical and artistic milestone for Bugatti’s bespoke division. For the automaker, it’s another showcase of Sur Mesure capability; for the collector, it completes a four-car series defined by personal storytelling and meticulous design.

Above content © 2026 Bugatti Automobili S.A.S, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee @rexmcafee