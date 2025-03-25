Marketplace: 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB Short Nose

Highlights

Exquisitely restored condition

Presented in original Rosso Cina over Pelle Nero

Ferrari Classiche red book – matching numbers

Massini report, books and tools

Suitable for concours and other events

An early short nose 275 GTB, meticulously and freshly restored in original livery with full matching numbers – an outstanding concours example.

An utter favorite in the Enzo-era canon, the 275 GTB exudes high performance, with the 3.3L V-12 and coachwork by masters Pininfarina and Scaglietti. Attracting celebrity owners like Steve McQueen, these were the first touring Ferraris with independent rear suspension and a rear-mounted transaxle.

Lake Como Gem

Delivered in March 1965, chassis 06897 was clothed in classical Rosso Cina over Nero, with the 3-carb Colombo V-12 and 14” Campagnolo alloys. Retailed through M. Gastone Crepaldi of Milan, she was registered in the beautiful city of Como in Northern Italy to Rosa Conti, who kept her for about a year.

Further Italian ownerships followed, with Angela Maria Mottola of Milan, Renzo Italo Burci of Varese, and then to Peter Herbert, an Englishman resident in the garden city of Varese – apparently a man enjoying la dolce vita. She was serviced at the factory in Modena in 1968 through Ferrari Assistenza Clienta, at the world-famous Via Trento Trieste address.

Superb Ownership

More recently this 275 resided in Switzerland, trading through specialist Michel Zuchuat of Garage Zenith to M. Gasser then J.P. Viellevoye. In December 2019 she was acquired by a client of Mécaniques Modernes & Classiques of Paris. She then underwent a complete bare metal body and mechanical restoration with French specialists and completed at the renowned Toni Auto of Maranello, ensuring the highest standards. She has done little mileage since and is offered in outstanding fresh condition.

Classiche Certified

Along with the essential Ferrari Classiche red book certifying matching numbers status, the accompanying Massini report further details her specification and history, complemented (of course) by the proper books and tools. European registered, this exquisite 275 GTB short nose is ready to enjoy, and suitable for Concours events or indeed enjoyment on the road. Magnifico!

Sales Info

Go HERE

Above content © 2025 Fiskens Ltd, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee