FOR SALE: 1983 Audi Quattro A2 Group B Works ‘#R38’

At the upcoming Bonhams Monaco Auction, a rare 1983 Audi Quattro A2 Group B rally car (#38) will be offered with an estimated value of $1.1–$1.4 million. Built by Audi Sport, it was driven during the 1983 season by Hannu Mikkola, who won the Rally of Portugal with this car.

He also placed fourth at Monte Carlo and led the Acropolis Rally before retiring due to engine trouble. Later, Lasse Lampi drove it to seventh place at the 1000 Lakes Rally. That same year, Mikkola secured the World Rally Championship title.

Presented today in its Portugal-winning livery, the car includes detailed documentation and remains a key piece of rally history. The Quattro itself revolutionized motorsport by popularizing four-wheel drive after its 1980 debut. Its turbocharged five-cylinder engine delivered strong performance, helping Audi win the 1982 manufacturers’ title.

For 1983, Audi introduced lighter and more powerful A1 and A2 evolutions. The A2 version featured reduced displacement to meet regulations, extensive weight-saving materials like Kevlar, and improved balance. It produced up to 370 horsepower, making it highly competitive despite regulatory challenges favoring rivals like Lancia.

Chassis R38 played a major role in Mikkola’s championship, contributing significantly to his points tally. After its factory career, it competed in rallycross and other motorsports across Europe before undergoing a meticulous restoration completed in 2023. It now retains period-correct components and specifications, along with a comprehensive history file documenting its racing and restoration.

Source: Bonhams Cars