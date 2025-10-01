Marketplace: 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB Long-nose “Alloy”

The Ferrari 275 GTB, introduced in 1964, represents one of the most iconic grand tourers in sports car history. Designed by Pininfarina and built by Scaglietti, it succeeded the 250 series, showcasing both elegant styling and advanced engineering for its time. The long, sculpted body emphasized aerodynamics and balance, while its compact proportions gave it an unmistakable presence on the road. The 275 GTB was powered by a 3.3-liter Colombo V12 engine, delivering approximately 280 to 300 horsepower, depending on the specification. This engine was paired with a rear-mounted five-speed transaxle, a groundbreaking feature at the time, which improved weight distribution and handling.

The 275 GTB was offered in both short-nose and long-nose variants, with the latter improving high-speed stability. Lightweight alloy-bodied versions, along with racing-spec 275 GTB/C models, were developed for competition. Beyond performance, the car’s interior reflected Ferrari’s blend of sport and luxury, with leather finishes and a driver-focused layout. Produced in limited numbers until 1968, the 275 GTB has become one of the most collectible Ferraris, admired for its technical innovation, timeless design, and racing pedigree. Today, it stands as a bridge between Ferrari’s early road cars and the more modern supercars that followed.

Available now through highly respected industry icon Tom Hartley Jr., is a rare alloy-bodied long nose 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB. Making it extra collectible is the fact that it is one of the very few aluminum-bodied 275 GTBs delivered new in the stunning “Oro Chiaro Metallizzato.” It’s a full matching-number example including its chassis, body, engine, and transaxle, as confirmed by its Ferrari ‘Red Book’ Classiche certification. It is believed to have had only 5 owners from new and has benefited from being in single ownership for the last three decades. Being a pre-66 production and delivered car, it is also eligible for all the great motorsport races, such as Goodwood and the Le Mans Classic.

