Billionaire’s Playground: The I.C.E. St. Moritz 2026

ST. MORITZ — Each winter, the Engadin transforms into a stage for one of the automotive world’s most distinctive gatherings. In 2026, The I.C.E. St. Moritz once again confirmed its status as the season’s definitive Concours d’Elegance, turning the frozen expanse of Lake St. Moritz into a high-altitude open-air museum.

Set against a backdrop of snow, ice, and crystalline Alpine light, 50 exceptional automobiles took center stage, showcasing the intersection of engineering, design, and cultural heritage. More than a static exhibition, the event celebrated motion itself, with historic and contemporary masterpieces gliding across the ice in a spectacle that blurred the line between transportation and art.

For collectors and enthusiasts alike, The I.C.E. St. Moritz 2026 reaffirmed a simple truth: in this rarefied setting, cars are not merely machines — they are moving works of art.

When the automobile becomes art

From legendary racing machines to timeless design icons, the selection curated for the 2026 edition celebrated the automobile not simply as a vehicle, but as a true work of art. Rare, historically significant, and impeccably preserved, each car told a story of vision, craftsmanship, and daring innovation.

On Friday, January 30th, the international jury awarded the Best-in-Class prizes across five concours categories, honoring elegance, rarity, and heritage:

Lancia Stratos (1976) – Legendary Liveries

Maserati 4CLT (1949) – Open Wheels

Jaguar XJ220 (1993) – Birth of the Hypercar

Ferrari 750 Monza (1955) – Barchettas on the Lake

Talbot-Lago T150C SS “Teardrop” (1937) – Icons on Wheels

The evocative Best Sound Award was claimed by the Pontiac Vivant (1965), whose voice echoed across the ice, reminding everyone that emotion is also something you can hear.

The lake comes alive

Saturday marked the most anticipated moment of the event: the free laps on the frozen lake. Reflections danced beneath spinning wheels, engines cut through the alpine silence, and spectators witnessed a spectacle where motion itself became performance.

At the close of the day, the most prestigious honor was revealed. The Best in Show award went to the Talbot-Lago T150C SS “Teardrop” (1937) – a sculpture on wheels whose lines remain unrivaled. The trophy, designed exclusively for The I.C.E. by Lord Norman Foster, was personally presented by the architect himself alongside Peter Harrison, CEO of Richard Mille EMEA.

Other accolades followed, each celebrating a different soul of the event:

Spirit of St. Moritz to the Ferrari Dino 206 S (1967), signed by artist Rolf Sachs

Hero Below Zero, the public award, to the McLaren F1 GTR Lark (1996)

Beyond the lake: a city in motion

The I.C.E. is not confined to the ice. Once again, St. Moritz itself became part of the experience, with exhibitions, encounters, and events spreading between the lake and the city center. Automotive culture blended seamlessly with art, design, and lifestyle, creating an immersive atmosphere that was felt throughout the weekend.

A highlight in the sky came courtesy of the Patrouille Suisse, whose breathtaking aerial display over the frozen lake and the Engadin mountains added a further layer of spectacle to an already unforgettable edition.

A shared passion

Behind every great event stands a community. The I.C.E. St. Moritz 2026 was made possible thanks to the collectors who entrusted their cars to the ice, the local institutions, and a network of partners who share a vision of excellence – from Title Sponsor Richard Mille to the many brands and craftsmen who contribute to shaping contemporary automotive culture.

Until next year

As the engines fell silent and the ice returned to stillness, one thing was clear: The I.C.E. St. Moritz continues to redefine what a concours can be. Not just a celebration of cars, but of passion, artistry, and timeless style – at the very top of the world.

Photo credits:

AB: Alex Belotti for The I.C.E. St. Moritz

FON: Nicola Fornaciari for The I.C.E. St. Moritz

Klainguti: Andrea Klainguti for The I.C.E. St. Moritz

DAB: Davide Bianchet for The I.C.E. St. Moritz

MTT: Mattia Tagliavini for The I.C.E. St. Moritz

Above contents © 2026 The Outlierman, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee