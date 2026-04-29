La Jolla Concours – 2026

I had no idea what to expect as a first-time judge at this year’s La Jolla Concours. Whatever my expectations, they were surpassed by the world of opulence and speed I soon encountered. As I walked into the opening-night soiree, I was greeted by music, performers, and guests dressed to impress. Going through the arch, around the ivy-covered wall, and into the event space, the first thing I saw was a maroon-and-black Koenigsegg Agera RS! Through the crowd of people, my eyes fell upon a Mercedes-Benz 540K Special Roadster.