Auda + Auda Photography
Concours d'Elegance Events

La Jolla Concours – 2026

Where grace and glamor meet the Pacific

Avatar photoSports Car Digest

I had no idea what to expect as a first-time judge at this year’s La Jolla Concours. Whatever my expectations, they were surpassed by the world of opulence and speed I soon encountered. As I walked into the opening-night soiree, I was greeted by music, performers, and guests dressed to impress. Going through the arch, around the ivy-covered wall, and into the event space, the first thing I saw was a maroon-and-black Koenigsegg Agera RS! Through the crowd of people, my eyes fell upon a Mercedes-Benz 540K Special Roadster.

Owen Lawson

No Subscription? You’re missing out

Get immediate ad-free access to all our premium content.

Get Started

Tags
Avatar photo
Sports Car Digest
Sports Car Digest is composed of writers and photographers from around the world, all focused upon providing authoritative content and commentary and stunning images to our audience of historic car enthusiasts. Many of our contributors choose to be anonymous, so we use this author account to share their stories and amazing photography.
Related