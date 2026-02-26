Cavallino Classic 2026 Sparkles in Style

The 35th Anniversary of the Palm Beach Cavallino Classic concluded in grand style, marking a significant evolution for the world’s most iconic event dedicated exclusively to Ferrari. Held at The Boca Raton, one of America’s most storied luxury resorts, this milestone edition brought together the earliest chapters of Ferrari’s competition history, iconic road models of 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s, and rare special versions — many never before seen before in a concours — offering an unparalleled overview of the marque’s evolution across three unforgettable days.

The strong international presence of collectors, enthusiasts, partners, and media further reaffirmed the event’s status as the leading global gathering devoted exclusively to the heritage of the Prancing Horse. More than 300 Ferraris were presented throughout the Presidents’ Day weekend. The Concorso d’Eleganza — the beating heart of the celebration — honored the cars that stood out for restoration accuracy, provenance, originality, and historical significance.

Best of Show

Best of Show Gran Turismo was awarded to the 1956 410 Superamerica #0475 SA. Best of Show Competizione was awarded to the 1948 166 MM Berlinetta #02C/020 I.

Awards

Several other cars in the concours also received important recognition for their immaculate condition, technical characteristics, and significance within Ferrari’s automotive heritage:

The Chairman’s Award: 1964 275 GTB Competizione Speciale #6701

The Very First: 166 MM Barchetta #002M (the very first Ferrari ever imported in the United States)

Preservation Award – best preserved Ferrari: 1981 400i #F101C01033847

Restoration Award – Ferrari best representing excellence in restoration: 1960 250 GT Berlinetta Competizione Passo Corto #2231 GT

Elegance Award – Ferrari best representing fine elegance or presence: 1959 250 California Passo Lungo #1217 GT

Cavallino Legacy – Best of the best prior year Cavallino Classic Best of Show winners: 1955 375 America #0355 AL

Honorary Judges’ Award: 1967 412 P #850

The People’s Choice Award: 1973 Dino 246 GT #5922

The Patron’s Award: 1956 250 GT Berlinetta Passo Lungo #0515 GT

Finest Ferrari Classiche Certified: 1967 412 P #850

The Best Sound Award: 2013 458 GT3 #F142 GT3 3406

The Cavallino Magazine Award: 1948 166 Spyder Corsa #016 I

Best of the V12 Supercars: 2002 Enzo #ZFFCI56A830131241

Best of the V8 Supercars: 1989 F40 #ZFFGJ34B000080748

Best of the V8’s: 1998 F355 Berlinetta #ZFFXR41B000109213

Best of the 330 Family: 1967 330 GTC #9653

Best of the 308 Family: 1989 GTB Turbo #ZFFZA27B000079590

Best of the Testarossa Family: 1996 F512 M #ZFFVA40S000104273

Best of the Dino Family: 1969 Dino 206 GT #310

Best of the Early V12: 1964 275 GTB Competizione Speciale #6701

Best of the 550 Family: 1999 550 Maranello WSR #ZFFZR49B000116386

Best of the 365 Family: 1972 365 GTC4 #14969

Best of the 599 Family: 2013 SP30 Berlinetta #ZFF70RDT7B0188026

Best of the Modern V12’s: 1987 412 #ZFFDD25S000070595

Best of the Iconas class: 2020 Monza SP2 #ZFF94MSB000259304

Best of the 250 Family: 1962 250 GTO #4153 GT

Best of the Racers: 2013 458 GT #2862

Best of the Superamerica Family: 1956 410 Superamerica #0475 SA

Best of the Early Racers: 1948 166 MM Barchetta #0002M

Moreover, over 80 Platinum Awards were awarded, celebrating excellence across Ferrari’s most celebrated families and eras, recognizing immaculate condition, technical distinction, and historical importance within the Company’s legacy.

History and future

The 35th Anniversary edition was distinguished by the introduction of the Legacy Class, a curated selection of previous Best of Show winners that created a compelling timeline—a living narrative celebrating 35 Years of Love for Ferrari.

The Regional Premiere of the Ferrari 849 Testarossa during Friday’s Party Under the Stars further highlighted Ferrari’s contemporary innovation. These moments beautifully bridged Ferrari’s earliest U.S. competition successes with its most advanced achievements in design and engineering.

Cavallino Auction by RM Sotheby’s

The weekend also marked the debut of the Cavallino Auction presented by RM Sotheby’s. Curated specifically for the Cavallino audience, the boutique sale featured exceptional Ferrari models, including a LaFerrari, which sold for $5,230,000.

A New Venue, Elevated Experience

The setting at The Boca Raton elevated both the concours field and evening programming, offering expansive showgrounds, waterfront vistas, and refined hospitality perfectly aligned with Cavallino’s international stature. Cavallino Night concluded the celebration with an elegant cocktail reception, a gala dinner, a charity auction, and a vibrant after-party.

As tradition dictates, Friday’s Tour d’Eleganza through the scenic roads of South Florida offered participating owners a uniquely immersive driving experience, while Classic & Sports Sunday at the Mar-a-Lago Club once again confirmed itself as one of Palm Beach’s most refined gatherings dedicated to automotive heritage. Throughout the weekend, more than 360 automobiles took part in the three-day Palm Beach Cavallino Classic.

“Thirty-five years ago, Cavallino was born from a simple yet powerful idea: to honor Ferrari not just as an automobile, but as an expression of art, engineering, and human emotion”, said Luigi Orlandini, Chairman and CEO of Cavallino Inc., joined during the Award Ceremony by Enzo Mattioli Ferrari, President of Cavallino Inc. “That spirit continues to guide us today in this new venue, featuring a record number of exceptional automobiles, distinguished collectors, and true enthusiasts.”

Gallery

Above content © 2026 Cavallino / Canossa, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee @rexmcafee