2025 Concours d’Elegance Winners

In the rarefied world of the Concours d’Elegance, 2025 crowned its true royalty: automobiles that claimed the coveted Best of Show titles or won over the crowds through People’s Choice honors. From the manicured lawns of Pebble Beach to the shores of Villa d’Este, from the gardens of Hampton Court to the rolling hills of Varignana 1705, these four-wheeled masterpieces embody the very essence of automotive elegance—where history, design, engineering, and theatrical presence converge.

Alfa Romeo Tipo B P3 (1932) & BMW 507 Roadster (1957)

Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este

At Villa d’Este on Lake Como, 2025 saw the triumph of the 1932 Alfa Romeo Tipo B P3, winner of the BMW Group Trophy – Best of Show. A minimalist single-seater born to dominate early 1930s races, the P3 still strikes with its pure proportions: exposed wheels, a set-back cockpit, a sharp hood. It doesn’t try to be elegant — it simply is, thanks to its functional design.

While the jury awarded racing spirit, the public chose a different vision of beauty: the 1957 BMW 507 Roadster, crowned with the Coppa d’Oro Villa d’Este. Its design is a masterclass in balance: clean sides, full wheel arches, short and compact tail. It never shouts, yet exudes the quiet confidence of being in the spotlight. It’s the convertible you imagine driving along a lake: relaxed, sophisticated, timeless.

Hispano-Suiza H6C Nieuport-Astra Torpedo (1924)

Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

At Pebble Beach in California, the Best of Show 2025 title went to a car that seems suspended between sky and road: the 1924 Hispano-Suiza H6C Nieuport-Astra Torpedo. The aviation link is clear in its name and proportions: tall hood, sleek sides, tapering tail like a fuselage, uninterrupted lines from radiator to tail, and carefully crafted details that let it glide through space effortlessly. It’s not just a dream car — it’s the manifesto of an era when aircraft engineers and car designers shared the same obsession for efficiency and speed.

Mercedes-Benz 500 K Spezial Roadster (1936) & Ferrari 410 Superamerica “SuperFast” (1956)

Salon Privé Blenheim Palace

At Blenheim Palace, Salon Privé 2025 awarded Best of Show to the 1936 Mercedes-Benz 500 K Spezial Roadster, one of the most spectacular interpretations of the pre-war grand touring concept. With its endless hood, recessed windshield, and sloping tail, it has a majestic yet never heavy presence: every curve is tuned to balance strength and motion.

The People’s Choice went to a rare Italian gem: the 1956 Ferrari 410 Superamerica Coupé “SuperFast” Prototype by Pinin Farina. Another GT, but with a low roofline, compact glazing, and a tapered tail that previews 1960s show car language. A Ferrari designed for both the boulevard and the highway — and the public’s choice proves its style remains relevant today.

Rolls-Royce Phantom I “The Phantom of Love” (1926)

Concours of Elegance Hampton Court

At the Concours of Elegance in the gardens of Hampton Court Palace, the 1926 Rolls-Royce Phantom I “The Phantom of Love” was crowned Best in Show. Commissioned as a personal gift, it was conceived from the start as a one-off piece — closer to decorative art than a car in the traditional sense. The body blends majestic proportions with geometric harmony: long wheelbase, grand cabin, gently retreating tail. The interior, inspired by 18th-century royal carriages, makes it one of the boldest expressions of absolute luxury in the early 20th century.

Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS Berlinetta Pinin Farina (1950) & Ferrari 121 LM (1955)

Concorso d’Eleganza Varignana 1705

In the hills of Bologna, the Concorso d’Eleganza Varignana 1705 brings the culture of exceptional cars into a countryside resort. The Best of Show 2025 went to the 1950 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS Berlinetta Pinin Farina: compact and muscular, with a sculpted tail and twin front headlights that foreshadow many themes in Italian sports car design for decades to come.

The People’s Choice honored the 1955 Ferrari 121 LM, born for endurance racing: an endless hood, a set-back cockpit, and a tail that closes decisively. Seeing it motionless on the lawns of Varignana, just miles from the Imola circuit, creates a striking contrast between the extreme world of racing and the relaxed spirit of high-end hospitality.

Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 (1933) & Triumph Spitfire Mk2 (1965)

Audrain Newport Concours

In Newport, Rhode Island, the Audrain Newport Concours wrapped up the season with another Alfa Romeo triumph: the 1933 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Corto Spider by Touring took Best of Show 2025. More compact than the 8C 2900, it features a perfect balance of hood, cabin, and tail — giving it a surprising visual lightness for a pre-war sports car.

The People’s Choice tells a different story: the 1965 Triumph Spitfire Mk2, restored as a father-son project. It’s not an auction record-breaker, but the perfect enthusiast’s sports car — compact, clean-lined, and inviting to drive from the first glance.

That’s a wrap

Regardless of continent, marque, year, or model, it’s clear that the world’s most respected automobiles continue to exude class, a pursuit of perfection, and an unimaginable depth of passion from both owners and enthusiasts.

