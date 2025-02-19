Lamborghini Polo Storico’s 10th anniversary

Lamborghini Polo Storico celebrates its tenth anniversary in 2025, marking this milestone with exclusive events for collectors, customers and the media between February and October. Established in 2015, as well as being home to the company archives, Lamborghini Polo Storico is responsible for restoration and the Certification of Authenticity service, which invaluably enhances the already prestigious pedigree of the exceptional vehicles from Sant’Agata Bolognese. Polo Storico complements Lamborghini’s comprehensive range of owner services and initiatives to preserve and protect its tradition and history. In its first ten years, its various activities have proved extremely popular with numerous customers and collectors, with an event program lined up in 2025 reflecting their loyalty and commitment.

“Over the last ten years, Lamborghini Polo Storico has set the benchmark for promoting and protecting our heritage,” stated Federico Foschini, the Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at Automobili Lamborghini. “Marking this milestone is a way of paying tribute to the passion that makes our vehicles unique and propels us into the future. We want to celebrate with our customers and collectors, because they play a crucial part in keeping our motoring heritage alive. Polo Storico will continue growing and take on an increasingly central role in both conserving our history and looking after the Lamborghinis of today, which are destined to become the classics of tomorrow.”

The first event is scheduled in St. Moritz on 21 February. The celebrations will begin at the Balthazar Downtown restaurant, which will be transformed into a Lamborghini Polo Storico meeting spot for lovers of the brand to come together and celebrate its heritage. Meanwhile, the annual event, The I.C.E., will take place on frozen tracks on Lake St. Moritz, and two very special vehicles owned by collectors from Lamborghini history, will be in attendance.

The second celebration in the schedule is the first Anantara Concours d’Elegance in Rome, from 24 to 27 April. Organized by the luxury hotel chain of the same name, the vibrant international event will be held right in the heart of the Italian capital. Lamborghini Polo Storico will be there with its area.

The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in California has always been one of the most significant occasions in the world of classic cars. The 2025 edition from 16 to 18 August will be a central feature of the tenth-anniversary celebrations for Polo Storico, which will be meeting and entertaining its customers during a series of exclusive events at Villa Lamborghini.

Finally, from 23 to 26 October Lamborghini Polo Storico will be at the Auto e Moto d’Epoca exhibition, which was held in Padua for many years and now attracts enthusiasts from all over Europe to Bologna Exhibition Center. It presents an unbeatable opportunity to meet collectors and customers while celebrating Polo Storico’s tenth birthday at a dedicated stand.

Alongside these events, throughout 2025, Lamborghini Polo Storico will continue with its usual program of activities, including meeting customers in dealerships and providing them with the support they need to take part in Concours d’Elegance and other exclusive events. On top of this, they will take part in Lamborghini Days in countries ranging from the United Kingdom to Japan and, of course, continue to do the essential work that constitutes the department’s core business: certification, restoration, and promoting Lamborghini’s historic heritage.

