Broad Arrow’s Global Icons Auction

Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty company (NYSE: HGTY), is celebrating the success of its multi-location online auction series, Global Icons: Online. The three-part series included Global Icons: Europe Online and Global Icons: UK Online which closed on 30 January, as well as Global Icons: Memorabilia Online that closed on 1 February. An incredible selection of carefully curated collector cars and memorabilia attracted nearly 800 registered bidders from 35 countries worldwide, with live previews held at prestigious locations, including Roland-Garros Stadium and Salon Rétromobile in Paris, as well as Broad Arrow offices across the UK and Europe. The three online auctions totaled more than €18.3 million, with 90 percent of all lots sold.

Broad Arrow Global Icons: Online Auction 2026 – Top 10 Results

1992 Benetton B192-05 — ~$5,539,000

1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 S — ~$1,871,000

1965 Ferrari 275 GTS — ~$1,511,000

1986 Lamborghini Countach 5000 QV — ~$863,000

1955 Lancia Aurelia B24 S Spider — ~$719,000

2003 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale — ~$611,000

2011 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0 Clubsport — Sold After Auction

1975 Ferrari 365 GT4 BB — ~$516,000

1971 Ferrari Dino 246 GT — ~$480,000

2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta Pininfarina — ~$422,000

The headline result of Broad Arrow’s European online sales was Michael Schumacher’s 1992 Benetton B192-05 — the car in which Michael Schumacher scored his first Grand Prix victory at Spa-Francorchamps — selling for about $5.54 million (€5.082M).

“We are absolutely thrilled that our first European online auction series has been extremely well received by global collectors,” says Joe Twyman, VP of Sales for Broad Arrow’s EMEA Region. “Our online platform allowed bidders from around the world to acquire some of the most iconic collector cars and memorabilia from the history of motoring and motorsport. We are, of course, especially honored to have been entrusted with the first-ever public sale of the car in which Michael Schumacher won his first F1 race.”

Other standout European results included a 2003 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale setting a model record at about $611,000, a 1990 Ferrari Mondial t Cabriolet at $108,000, a rare 1964 ASA 1000 GT Berlinetta at $86,900, and a pristine 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 S at roughly $1.87 million. Additional Lamborghini highlights were a 1986 Countach 5000 QV ($863,000) and a 2003 Murciélago ($329,000). Notable sales also included a 1955 Lancia Aurelia B24 S Spider ($719,000), a 1971 Ferrari Dino 246 GT ($480,000), and a 2003 Porsche 911 Carrera RUF 3.6 Kompressor ($177,000).

The Global Icons: UK Online auction saw a Ferrari 550 Barchetta Pininfarina reach £335,500, a 1998 Porsche 911 Turbo sell for £211,750, and a 1924 Vauxhall 30-98 OE-Type Velox achieve £173,250.

Memorabilia bidding was led by items connected to Ayrton Senna, including a replica 1988 McLaren helmet at about $60,600 and a 1990 San Marino Grand Prix wheel at $36,800. Schumacher pieces also drew strong interest, with a 1994 Benetton helmet selling for $48,400 and 1995 overalls for $25,900.

“We couldn’t have wished for a more exciting start to our 2026 European collector car auction calendar,” says Philip Kantor, Vice Chairman of Europe and Senior Car Specialist with Broad Arrow Auctions. “Our Global Icons: Online series of auctions enabled collectors to acquire some truly iconic automobiles and memorabilia, and now we look forward to our next European auction at the prestigious Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in partnership with BMW AG in May. We already have some fantastic cars consigned and welcome interested consignors to speak with one of our specialists about additional opportunities.”

Attention now turns to The Amelia Auction, running March 6–7 on Amelia Island, with bidding hosted at the Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island.