Lamborghini Accademia Neve 2026

Between January 6 and 16, 2026, Livigno hosted the latest edition of Lamborghini Accademia Neve, the world’s most exclusive ice-driving experience. Launched in 2012, Accademia Neve is the stage where performance and style meet, offering participants the opportunity to master Lamborghini models on snow and ice under the guidance of expert instructors in the spectacular setting of the Alps.

The absolute star of this edition was the Temerario, the first plug-in hybrid Lamborghini V8 with High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) technology, which combines power and agility in a bold, futuristic design. Alongside the Temerario, the Revuelto, the Urus SE, and the Huracán Sterrato, the fleet epitomized Lamborghini’s DNA: innovation, performance, and emotion.

The participants perfected control techniques, including understeering and oversteering, on the renowned Livigno Ice Track, amid the breathtaking backdrop of the Italian Alps. The experience was made even more exclusive thanks to the involvement of some distinguished partners. Bridgestone, Lamborghini’s ‘Official Technical Partner’, supplied custom-engineered Blizzak LM005 premium tires optimized for snow and ice – enabling participants to explore the dynamic potential of the cars to the fullest, as well as to gain technical insights into these high-performance tires. Macron designed the technical apparel to ensure maximum comfort and performance.

Sonus faber set up a genuine chalet dedicated to the brand, where guests could enjoy listening experiences with the exclusive Il Cremonese Ex3me-Automobili Lamborghini Edition speaker and discover the world of Sonus faber craftsmanship. Working alongside the Lamborghini team, the brand also organized hot laps set to music, with a curated playlist accompanying every maneuver, delivering a unique immersive experience. The world of sound also played a leading role in hospitality: Sonus faber equipped every area and the lounge with the Omnia system and offered in-car demos during dinner.

Guests stayed at the prestigious Hotel Lac Salin SPA & Mountain Resort, enjoying five-star hospitality, gourmet dinners, and time to relax in an exceptional natural setting. For participants’ travel companions, the Lamborghini VIP Lounge offered a prime trackside view, accompanied by hot chocolate and local specialties.

Accademia Neve 2026 offered participants the chance to experience pure Lamborghini adrenaline, putting the most iconic models of the range to the test under extreme conditions. An experience that transforms snow into a playground for performance and fun, in an exclusive setting where every bend delivers a thrill and every surge of acceleration leaves a lasting impression.

Above contents © 2026 Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee

Related content