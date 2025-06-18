Maserati Conquers Circuit of the Americas

Maserati North America deployed its complete product range at the iconic Circuit of the Americas (COTA), debuting the MCXtrema and GT2 Stradale on track together for the first time on U.S. soil. Designed to dominate, both models—joined by the MC20 Cielo, GranTurismo Trofeo, GranCabrio Trofeo, and Grecale Trofeo—exhibited the brand’s relentless pursuit of performance and Italian engineering excellence.

Set against COTA’s demanding 20-turn layout and signature 133-foot elevation climb into Turn One, Maserati’s exclusive track program immersed guests in the brand’s motorsports DNA.

“The Maserati lineup doesn’t just perform—it delivers unparalleled driving pleasure,” said Andrea Soriani, Head of Maserati North America. “Our time at COTA wasn’t just another track day, but a visceral connection to our heritage and a bold showcase of Maserati’s innovative spirit today. We brought to life 110 years of passion, engineering, and pure Italian craftsmanship, and this is just the beginning—we’re just getting warmed up, with more adrenaline-fueled, invite-only experiences on the horizon.”

The immersive driving program featured a curated blend of high-performance track laps, timed autocross sessions, and dynamic on-road drives. The event also included a dedicated brand partner integration with Pirelli, who provided all tire sets on-site, and Maserati’s signature trackside hospitality, delivering a uniquely elevated brand experience for attendees.

Models

MCXtrema – Maserati’s most powerful creation to date, MCXtrema is a track-only, homologated racing machine. It’s powered by the most potent version of the patented Nettuno V6 engine, delivering an astonishing 730 horsepower.

GT2 Stradale – A barely road-legal super sports car, the GT2 Stradale merges the race-winning DNA of the GT2—currently competing in the Fanatec GT2 European Series—with the road presence of the MC20 halo car. This event marked its first on-road appearance in North America.

MC20 Cielo – The open-air evolution of Maserati’s MC20, the MC20 Cielo offers an engaging, skyward driving experience. A lightweight carbon-fiber body and Nettuno engine ensure thrilling driving dynamics, while its electrochromic retractable roof reveals the sky at the touch of a button.

GranTurismo Trofeo – A modern expression of more than 75 years of Maserati grand touring heritage, the GranTurismo Trofeo combines timeless Italian design with cutting-edge engineering. The Nettuno-powered coupe features a lightweight aluminum-magnesium chassis, double-wishbone suspension, and air springs for an elegant yet sporty ride.

GranCabrio Trofeo – Adding to the top-down exhilaration of Maserati’s grand touring lineage, the GranCabrio Trofeo delivers the same performance and luxury as its coupe counterpart, with the added thrill of open-air driving.

Grecale Trofeo – Maserati’s Everyday Exceptional SUV, the Grecale Trofeo combines category-leading interior space with a 523-horsepower Nettuno V6. It balances luxury, versatility, and power with unmistakable Italian style.

“COTA is a venue that embodies Maserati’s racing DNA. Our Brand was founded on the track nearly 100 years ago and, since its inception, has been transferring cutting-edge technologies from the track to on-road production and vice versa,” said Maria Conti, Head of Maserati Corse. “Our MCXtrema is the ultimate expression of this technology transfer, thanks to its powerful Nettuno engine, pushed to the limits and knowing no bounds. It is thrilling to see our ‘beast’ race on an iconic Formula 1 track – on the Mount Olympus of motorsports – with the knowledge that its roar is that of a patented Maserati engine, which includes pre-chamber combustion, a technology that originates from Formula 1. In various forms, this also characterizes our entire range. A story ‘from the track to the road’ that is brought to life with each of our super sports cars!”

