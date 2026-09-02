Koenigsegg “Megacar” CCGT1

Koenigsegg has unveiled the CCGT1, a road-legal, track-focused Megacar inspired by the company’s stillborn CCGT GT1 racer.

A Legend Denied Its Moment

Christian von Koenigsegg designed the company’s earliest cars with Le Mans GT1 regulations in mind, eventually producing the CCGT race car. Weighing about 1,000 kg, it used a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 producing the GT1-class maximum of 600 hp, a sequential gearbox and aerodynamics generating more than 600 kg of downforce.

Testing showed competitive potential, but two months into development the FIA changed GT1 regulations to favor higher-volume production cars. The program was canceled before the CCGT raced. Only one was built. Now refurbished by the Koenigsegg Legend Division, it is preparing to compete in historic GT1 racing.

The Tribute

Based on the CC850, the new CCGT1 translates the original racer’s philosophy into a homologated road car designed for serious circuit use. Its twin-turbo V8 produces 1,280 hp on pump fuel and 1,600 hp on E85. The standard Koenigsegg Sequential Shift (KSS) system combines a clutch pedal for takeoff with rapid sequential shifting through the nine-speed Light Speed Transmission. The CC850’s gated six-speed Engage Shift System (ESS) is optional.

Performance Highlights

1,280 hp on pump fuel; 1,600 hp on E85.

Up to 800 kg of downforce at 250 km/h.

Active rear wing with low-drag, air-brake and high-downforce modes.

Nine-speed Light Speed Transmission with standard KSS sequential control.

Optional ESS six-speed gated manual.

Factory track package with slick tires, carbon roll cage, racing seats, air jacks and data logging.



The Brief – A Tribute with Blistering Performance

The CCGT1 commemorates the 2007 CCGT, whose racing career ended before it began because of GT1 rule changes. With the original car now eligible for historic competition, Koenigsegg created the CCGT1 as a modern interpretation combining road usability with extreme track performance. Optional retro-inspired three-spoke Aircore carbon-fiber wheels are among the lightest Koenigsegg has produced.

Aerodynamics – The Art of Balance

Nearly every body panel has been redesigned from the CC850, with only the doors and removable roof retained. An active rear wing automatically adjusts through 30 degrees, working with a large front splitter, active underbody flaps, floor strakes and a dedicated rear diffuser. The system produces 800 kg of downforce at 250 km/h, placing the CCGT1 between the Jesko Attack and Sadair’s Spear in peak downforce. Its aerodynamics are specifically designed to generate accessible grip at relatively lower track speeds.

Drivetrain – A New Way to Shift

The twin-turbo V8 delivers 1,280 hp on pump fuel and 1,600 hp on E85 and can operate on blends of the two fuels. A new roof scoop supplies an enlarged oil cooler and dedicated damper cooling system for sustained track use. The standard KSS system controls the nine-speed Light Speed Transmission through a sequential lever positioned close to the steering wheel. A clutch pedal is used for takeoff, followed by ignition-cut “clutchless” shifts. Drivers can instead choose the ESS gated six-speed manual, while nine-speed automatic operation remains available.

Cockpit – Built for Focus

The race-inspired cockpit features a covered ignition switch, fuel-pump toggle, red starter button and third-generation Chronocluster with Koenigsegg’s mechanical G-meter. Ultra-light carbon-fiber seats are standard, while the track package adds racing seats, six-point harnesses and fire suppression.

The Track Package – Koenigsegg’s First

Koenigsegg’s first factory-designed track package can be installed or removed by a Certified Dealer. It adds a carbon roll cage, HANS-compatible racing seats, fire suppression, race exhaust, air jacks, track-focused suspension and brakes, dedicated wheels and tires, enhanced aerodynamics, telemetry and access to factory-supported track events. Koenigsegg says the package makes the CCGT1 its fastest-ever circuit car, with additional cooling allowing sustained high-speed running.

Ghost Fibre

The CCGT1 also introduces Ghost Fibre, a modern evolution of the “white carbon fiber” developed for the 2009 Trevita. The new aramid/carbon material combines a distinctive crystal-white appearance with increased toughness and sound-deadening properties while reducing weight compared with conventional carbon-fiber construction.

Above contents © 2026 Koenigsegg reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁

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