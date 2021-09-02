Judges for LEXUS DESIGN AWARD 2022 Announced

The global platform that nurtures and supports the next generation of creators, the LEXUS DESIGN AWARD 2022, is fast approaching and recently, Lexus announced the four distinguished members that were carefully selected for the judging panel. MoMA, NY Department of Architecture Senior Curator Paola Antonelli, and head of Toyota & Lexus Global Design Simon Humphries will be returning to the panel. They will be joined by Architect Anupama Kundoo from India, and Designer Bruce Mau from Canada.

Anupama Kundoo is known for her numerous experimental community-centric projects that brings together traditions with architectural techniques, and Lexus believes that her approach is crucial to mold the potential of future creators. On the other hand, Bruce Mau started his career in graphic design. His vision and belief that “design can change the world” has been his guiding ethos for decades. This caught the attention of LEXUS as it perfectly matched the theme of ‘Design for a Better Tomorrow’.

“I’m deeply honored to be a part of the LEXUS DESIGN AWARD competition because this program takes on the critically important responsibility of nurturing the next generation of designers and empowering them to make the world a better place for all. Lexus recognizes the great value in leveraging the best in design talent and providing the six competition finalists with a solid foundation and funding support to advance their projects. The competition’s emphasis on mentorship is particularly meaningful to me, as a mentor helped define the direction of my life as designer,” new judge Bruce Mau shared.

From all the global entries, the esteemed judges would select six finalists in early 2022. The judges will be looking for submissions that enhances the everyone’s happiness as it embodies the three key principles of the Lexus brand namely Anticipate, Innovate, and Captivate. The six finalists would then enjoy the privilege of being mentored by four renowned creators so that they can develop their prototypes and present their visions. In the spring of 2022, the four judges will check the final designs of the finalists and from there they will pick the Grand Prix winner.

Lexus will announce the members of the mentor team this fall.

LEXUS DESIGN AWARD 2022 PANEL OF JUDGES

Paola Antonelli

Senior Curator for the Department of Architecture and Design at MoMA, NY

Aside from being a Senior Curator of the Architecture & Design at the Museum of Modern Art, Antonelli was also the founding Director of Research & Development at MoMA. She aims to promote design’s understanding so that its positive influence is universally acknowledged. Part of her work involves researching the impact of design on everyday experience, which also includes normally ignored practices and objects, and also putting together architecture, art, design, science, and technology.

She is an author, has lectured in different parts of the globe, curated shows, and has even taught in several schools including Harvard and UCLA. Broken Nature is one of her most recent exhibition and it features the idea of restorative design which was conceived as the XXII Triennale di Milano. Material Ecology is another exhibition featuring the groundbreaking work of architect Neri Oxman. Currently, she is working on the new sessions of her MoMA R&D Salon as well as the Instagram series @design.emergency that shows the role that design plays during the Covid-19 pandemic that she and design critic Alice Rawshtorn is working on. Alice and Paola are also working on a book, Design Emergency, and it is scheduled to be published in 2022.

Anupama Kundoo

Architect/Founder of Anupama Kundoo Architects

Anupama Kundoo is a graduate of University of Mumbai and is also a PhD degree holder from TU Berlin. Her practice is based solidly on research and it has produced people centric architecture from the spatial and material research done on how to have low environmental impact while also being beneficial socio-economically. Recently, her work was exhibited in a solo show titled ‘Taking Time’ at Louisiana Museum of Modern Art, Denmark. She has been a professor in a number of international universities teaching Architecture and Urban Management while also strengthening her expertise in rapid urbanization and climate change-related development issues. In 2020, she was also the Davenport Visiting Professor at Yale University.

Currently, she is a Professor at Potsdam School of Architecture in Germany. She also recently won the 2021 Auguste Perret Prize for her contribution to architectural technologies. She was also the recipient of the 2021 RIBA Charles Jencks Award.

Bruce Mau

Co-Founder & CEO, Massive Change Network

Bruce Mau is an author, designer, artist, educator, and an entrepreneur. He practices a holistic life-centered design approach based in empathy and fact-based optimism to help his clients and collaborators visualize and express their purpose and goal. With thirty years of design innovation under his belt, he’s worked with leading organizations, artists, global brands, companies, heads of state, and fellow optimists.

After the publication of S,M,L,XL that he designed and co-authored with Rem Koolhas, he became known internationally. His most recent book, Mau: MC24–Bruce Mau’s 24 Principles for Designing Massive Change in Your Life and Work, provides readers with a new mindset and toolkit that can be used to face any type of challenge at any scale to have an impact and create positive transformation.

Simon Humphries

Head of Toyota & Lexus Global Design

In 2018, Simon Humphries was appointed to oversee the design for both Toyota and Lexus. As the Head of Lexus Global Design, he aims to define the unique values of Lexus using brand philosophy, integrating the Japanese heritage of the brand and forging a design direction that is relevant to their worldwide clients.

After joining the company in 1994, he has worn a variety of hats in leadership and advanced design allowing him to be part of creating the signature spindle grille that eventually became an icon for the Lexus brand. He became the President of ED2 (Toyota Europe Design Development) in 2016, and his team led the development of mobility concepts like the Toyota e-Palette concept, which was part of the brand’s transition to become a ‘mobility company’ instead of just an ‘automotive company’.

His career in design began in 1988 after he was awarded the Royal Society of Arts Bursary Prize for Product Design in the UK. The award opened doors for him which gave him the chance to work for Sony. It sparked his passion for living and working in Japan, where, in his spare time, he enjoys carpentry and restoring a 100-year-old Japanese farmhouse.

LEXUS DESIGN AWARD 2022 will accept entries until October 10, 2021. Visit their website for official rules for entry.

Details for the LEXUS DESIGN AWARD 2022: