Ferrari debuts six models at Goodwood

Ferrari proudly celebrated a spectacular showcase of vehicles at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, which concluded yesterday. In total, 26 unique representations of the famous Cavallino tackled the renowned Goodwood Hill, leaving a lasting impression on attendees. A significant highlight of the four-day event was the appearance of Oliver Bearman, Scuderia Ferrari HP Reserve Driver, who thrilled spectators with his dynamic drive of the SF71H, initially driven by Sebastian Vettel in the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship.

Bearman spoke about his excitement at attending this year’s Festival and said “It was really a special weekend. Thanks to Goodwood and to the Ferrari family for having me and for giving me the unique opportunity to drive a SF71H up the hill. I had a lot of fun these past few days, and it was really emotional to feel the support of all the people who stopped by for a picture and cheered for me. I hope they enjoyed watching me driving and doing donuts as much as I did. I can’t wait to do it again!”

The event also saw the UK dynamic debut of six remarkable Ferrari models, each exemplifying the pinnacle of Italian design, performance, and technological innovation. One of the six dynamic debutants, the Ferrari 296 Challenge, entered the timed runs on the famous Goodwood Hill. Piloted by Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe driver and reigning Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK Champion Andrew Morrow, the 296 Challenge stormed past Goodwood House in emphatic style to complete the 1.16-mile hill climb in just 50.03 seconds to finish 7th overall in the final timed run shoot-out.

The presence of Ferrari at Goodwood was further enhanced by the Scuderia Ferrari HP team and a collection of iconic Ferrari F1 cars, including the F2001 and the F2007, historically driven by Michael Schumacher and Kimi Räikkönen respectively, which added to the excitement and legacy of Ferrari’s participation at the Festival. The Cavallino was also honored by the passionate involvement of Ferrari collectors who displayed an impressive array of classic racing models.

The following six models made their dynamic UK debuts

Ferrari Roma Spider: the Roma Spider captivated audiences with its perfect blend of elegance, performance, and versatility. Its 90-degree twin-turbo V8 engine with a displacement of 3855 cc delivers a maximum power of 620 cv at 5750-7500 rpm, providing an exhilarating driving experience.

Ferrari SF90 XX Spider: sharing the spotlight with its stablemate, the SF90 XX Stradale, this open-top model boasts an impressive 1,030 cv, enhanced performance software, and radical aerodynamics, including a fixed rear spoiler – the first on a road-going Ferrari since the F50.

Ferrari 812 Competizione A: this limited-edition special series model, based on the Ferrari 812 Superfast, thrilled crowds as they reveled in the symphony of its naturally aspirated V12 engine.

Ferrari SP-8: entered by a private client, the SP-8, developed under Ferrari’s One-Off program, showcased its unique no-roof design, underscoring its sporty character as a thoroughbred two-seater roadster.

Ferrari 499P Modificata: derived from the two-time Le Mans-winning Ferrari 499P Hypercar, this track-only model, free from technical regulation constraints, highlighted Ferrari’s commitment to performance and innovation for those seeking the ultimate thrill in circuit-exclusive experiences.

Ferrari 296 Challenge: based on the 296 GTB, this new-generation Ferrari Challenge racer delivered exceptional responsiveness, performance, and handling. Racing fans can expect to see the 296 Challenge to make a competitive debut in the 2025 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK season.

