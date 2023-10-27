Car Of The Day: 2015 Lamborghini Veneno Roadster

The Lamborghini Veneno is a limited-edition supercar, created by Italian automaker Lamborghini in 2013, as a tribute to the company’s 50th anniversary. It is based on the Aventador platform and boasts a maximum output of 552 kW / 750 hp. The Veneno can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 2.8 seconds and boasts a top speed of 355 km/h. This street-legal racing car is priced at three million Euros plus tax, and all three units have already been sold to customers.

In 2014, Lamborghini introduced a roadster version of the Veneno, with performance identical to its coupe counterpart, despite being 50 kg heavier due to chassis reinforcement. Weighing just 1,490 kg, the Veneno roadster achieves a remarkable power-to-weight ratio of 1.99 kg per horsepower. As a true roadster, it does not feature a roof, providing an exhilarating driving experience. Only nine examples were produced, and each was spoken for before being unveiled to the public.

Photo Source: RM Sotheby’s