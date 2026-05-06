Salena from Porsche Monterey waves the checkered flag while showing off her race attire in front of a Porsche GT4 RS.
Salena from Porsche Monterey waves the checkered flag while showing off her race attire in front of a Porsche GT4 RS.
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IMSA Kickoff: Race Party on the Piazza

Pre-race party packs more fun into West Coast swing

Avatar photoKristina Cilia

Held on the eve of IMSA race action, Race Party on the Piazza transformed the secluded courtyard at the Courtyard by Marriott Sand City Monterey Bay into a lively blend of motorsports buzz and social scene. The May 1, 2026, gathering struck an easy balance between high-octane anticipation and relaxed coastal charm.

Motorsport artist Bill Patterson is joined by poses for a quick photo with friends and fans during the Race Party on the Piazza. Bill did a 'live' painting at the event.
Motorsport artist Bill Patterson is joined by poses for a quick photo with friends and fans during the Race Party on the Piazza. Bill did a ‘live’ painting at the event.

 

Guests mingle and lounge on the Piazza at the Courtyard Marriott Sand City during the pre-IMSA Race Party.
Guests mingle and lounge on the Piazza at the Courtyard Marriott Sand City during the pre-IMSA Race Party.

The evening’s programming kept the energy flowing. Driver interviews offered a glimpse into the mindset heading into the weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, while a racing simulator gave guests a chance to test their own skills behind the virtual wheel. A 360-photo booth added a playful touch, while outside the patio glowed under strands of market lights, with outdoor heaters keeping the cool ocean air at bay and clusters of comfortable seating encouraged guests to linger and soak up the pre-race ambiance.

With a DJ setting the rhythm for the night and a steady flow of food and drinks from the hotel bar, the atmosphere carried a sense of anticipation that was part celebration, part warm-up which perfectly set the stage for the race weekend ahead.

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Guests had fun posing for the 360 photo booth.
Guests had fun posing for the 360 photo booth.
Motion-sports artist, Bill Patterson, paints 'live' during the Race Party on the Piazza event at the Courtyard Marriott in Sand City.
Motion-sports artist, Bill Patterson, paints ‘live’ during the Race Party on the Piazza event at the Courtyard Marriott in Sand City.

The event itself was a collaborative effort between the hotel, Porsche Monterey, and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, bringing together motorsports culture and hospitality in a way that set the tone perfectly for the race weekend ahead.

Checkered flag attire is always in fashion.
Checkered flag attire is always in fashion.
Weather Tech Raceway Laguna Seca, one of the event collaborators, was on hand to promote the IMSA weekend and highlight its race season lineup.
Weather Tech Raceway Laguna Seca, one of the event collaborators, was on hand to promote the IMSA weekend and highlight its race season lineup.

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Kristina Cilia
California native Kristina Cilia has an extensive photography background. She spent almost 10 years photographing military life, people and planes while her enthusiasm for photographing automobiles grew. Kristina has created images for Three Fifty Six Inc. documenting their 356 East Coast Holiday and more. She photographed racing events at Nango (Japan), Laguna Seca, Sears Point, Thunder Hill, Snetterton, Brands Hatch and Silverstone and events like Pebble Beach Concours and Goodwood Festival of Speed. Kristina loves to travel and attend Porsche Club events. She currently resides in Northern California with her husband and two teenage boys.
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