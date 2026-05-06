IMSA Kickoff: Race Party on the Piazza

Held on the eve of IMSA race action, Race Party on the Piazza transformed the secluded courtyard at the Courtyard by Marriott Sand City Monterey Bay into a lively blend of motorsports buzz and social scene. The May 1, 2026, gathering struck an easy balance between high-octane anticipation and relaxed coastal charm.

The evening’s programming kept the energy flowing. Driver interviews offered a glimpse into the mindset heading into the weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, while a racing simulator gave guests a chance to test their own skills behind the virtual wheel. A 360-photo booth added a playful touch, while outside the patio glowed under strands of market lights, with outdoor heaters keeping the cool ocean air at bay and clusters of comfortable seating encouraged guests to linger and soak up the pre-race ambiance.

With a DJ setting the rhythm for the night and a steady flow of food and drinks from the hotel bar, the atmosphere carried a sense of anticipation that was part celebration, part warm-up which perfectly set the stage for the race weekend ahead.

The event itself was a collaborative effort between the hotel, Porsche Monterey, and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, bringing together motorsports culture and hospitality in a way that set the tone perfectly for the race weekend ahead.