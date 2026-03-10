Hispano Suiza To Release “Day One” Video Series

Hispano Suiza has collaborated with the new series Day One, an international Prime Video production set in Barcelona that explores the relationship between innovation and humanity in the digital age, against the backdrop of the Mobile World Congress, one of the world’s most important technology events, which gathers around 110,000 visitors every year, now celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The Hispano Suiza Carmen Sagrera, the brand’s latest hypercar, unveiled in 2024 to mark its 120th anniversary, appears in the series as a natural part of the technological universe in which the story unfolds. In the series, the hypercar is owned by Diskin, an influential technology entrepreneur played by Jordi Mollà, whose vision represents both the transformative potential of innovation and the risks associated with its evolution.

Set in some of Barcelona’s leading technological enclaves, Day One follows the story of Ulises Albet, played by Álex González, a computer prodigy who returns to the city after a decade away from the sector to face a new technological weapon that could have serious consequences for humanity, reflecting the dilemmas that technology can pose when not used responsibly. The cast is rounded out by Alba Planas, Asier Etxeandia, Renata Notni, and Iván Massagué, with a special appearance by Mireia Oriol.

Filmed in iconic locations of innovation —such as the Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC-CNS), the ALBA Synchrotron, Talent Arena, the Collserola Tower, Pompeu Fabra University (UPF), the Torre Glòries viewpoint, and the 22@ district—the series turns the city of Barcelona into an additional character in the story, a setting where technology and humanity live together in constant tension.

Day One consists of six 45-minute episodes and was directed by Marta Pahissa and Víctor Cuadrado, with a script by Cristina Pons, Luis Arranz, Luis Moreno, and Juan Salvador López. It was produced by Zebra Producciones, NewCo Audiovisual, and Documentales en Canarias S.L., with Barcelona Mobile World Capital Foundation as associate producer and 3Cat as a participating producer.

In this context, the Carmen Sagrera is integrated as a contemporary representation of advanced mobility. Its design and technology visually reinforce a narrative environment aligned with the series’ values of innovation and technological evolution.

With this collaboration, Hispano Suiza continues to expand its presence in the cultural and audiovisual sphere, exploring new connections between automotive, technology, and digitalization.

Sergio Martínez Campos, CEO of Hispano Suiza, said: “For our brand, being part of Day One means bringing a vehicle that represents our technological vision and our commitment to innovation to screens around the world. Since our origins, Hispano Suiza has been closely linked to technological development, and participating in a production set at the Mobile World Congress reinforces that natural connection with the global ecosystem of technology and mobility of the future. Our relationship with the Mobile World Capital Barcelona Foundation and the Mobile World Congress is solid and ongoing; two years ago we presented our technology through an experience with our simulator, and today we are doing so with the actual vehicle, projecting our vision of the future through design, engineering, and innovation applied to the automobile.”

Hispano Suiza, a technological benchmark at the Mobile World Congress

As part of Mobile World Congress 2026, Hispano Suiza accompanied the launch of Day One with a series of activations in Barcelona, where the Hispano Suiza Carmen Sagrera was present at various events linked to the technological and audiovisual ecosystem of the event.

The brand participated in various initiatives held in conjunction with the Mobile World Congress. From March 2 to 4, the Hispano Suiza Carmen Sagrera was on display in the MWC’s Talent Arena, reinforcing the connection between advanced mobility, technological innovation, talent, and digital creativity. On March 3, the stand was visited by institutional representatives and professionals from the technology sector. Likewise, on March 4, a round table discussion was held on the technological challenges facing the automotive industry today, with the participation of Sergio Martínez Campos (CEO of Hispano Suiza) and Juan Fernández (Technical Director of Hispano Suiza), moderated by Pipo Serrano (journalist specializing in innovation, board member, and strategic advisor on communication, narrative, and branding). The discussion addressed issues related to innovation applied to the automotive world, as well as the impact of regulation and cybersecurity on the sector.

The calendar culminates with the official premieres of Day One, which took place yesterday in Barcelona and will premiere on March 11 in Madrid. At both events, Hispano Suiza will actively participate in the experience by showcasing its vehicles, thereby consolidating its integration into the production’s narrative and promotional universe.

