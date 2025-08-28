Electrified Mercedes-Benz Pagoda by Everrati

Everrati, the leader in redefining automotive icons with bespoke electric powertrains, proudly reveals full details on its Mercedes-Benz SL W113 ‘Pagoda’

Highlights

Hand-built, meticulously restored, and re-powered, the elegant and timeless SL ‘Pagoda’ has been respectfully redefined as the ultimate open-top, two-seater zero-emission luxury grand tourer

Features Everrati’s OEM-grade proprietary electric powertrain, combining a 54kWh battery with 300bhp e-motor, giving 160 miles of range and 0-60mph in sub-8.0 secs

Longer range, higher performance ‘Touring’ version also available with a 68kWh battery enabling 200 miles of range and 0-60mph in less than 7.0 secs

Exquisite interior can be specified with soft leather hide from Everrati partner Bridge of Weir, maker of the world’s lowest carbon leather for the automotive industry

Prices for commissions start at £330k, plus local taxes and donor car

Everrati Automotive Limited (Everrati™), the leading technology company specializing in redefining and futureproofing automotive icons through the integration of cutting-edge electric vehicle (EV) powertrains, is setting new standards for understated, sustainable luxury with its zero-emission Mercedes-Benz SL W113 ‘Pagoda’, full details of which are being revealed today.

One of the most timelessly elegant, stylish, and collectible cars of all time, examples of the Mercedes-Benz SL ‘Pagoda’ have been owned by countless celebrities since its arrival in 1963. From legendary musicians, such as John Lennon and Tina Turner, to actors, such as Audrey Hepburn and Charlton Heston, to more modern stars including David Coulthard and Harry Styles, the SL ‘Pagoda’ truly deserves its place in the automotive hall of fame.

Now, Everrati has respectfully redefined the masterpiece. Hand-built and meticulously restored to concours standards by industry-leading Mercedes-Benz specialists and re-powered with a cutting-edge OEM-grade electric powertrain completely designed, developed, and manufactured in-house by Everrati, the elegant SL ‘Pagoda’ has been handcrafted as the world’s ultimate open top, two-seater zero emission luxury grand tourer.

Like all Everrati redefinitions, EV technology is integrated sympathetically, utilizing CAD to maximize the installation in a manner entirely in keeping with the true spirit of the original and its manufacturer. The transformation to electric power involves the optimization of overall weight and weight distribution – keeping these important metrics as close to the donor SL ‘Pagoda’ as much as possible – while chassis response, performance and safety are enhanced, reinvigorating the vehicle’s character. Structural integrity is also retained, and the conversion is completely reversible, maintaining value and options into the future.

For the redefined SL ‘Pagoda’, two bespoke versions of Everrati’s proprietary OEM-grade electric powertrain are available, enabling customers to tailor their vehicle to specific use cases. As standard, the electrified SL ‘Pagoda’ comes with a 54.4kWh battery, enabling 160 miles of zero emission range and 0-60mph in sub-8.0 secs. Prioritizing even greater performance and distance, a ‘Touring’ version is also available, featuring a larger 68kWh battery allowing an extended range of more than 200 miles and a sub 7.0 second 0-60mph time.

Both versions have the same 300bhp cutting-edge electric motor, a limited-slip differential, and regenerative braking, allowing ‘one-pedal’ driving when the opportunity arises. AC and DC fast charging is also included, allowing owners to top up en route quickly should they need to.

Inside, the redefined interior of the SL ‘Pagoda’ can be specified with a super-soft, luxury leather featuring a matte finish and haircell grain from Everrati’s partner, Bridge of Weir, the maker of the world’s lowest-carbon leather for the automotive industry. Covering the luxurious and supremely comfortable seats, as well as the dashboard and door panels, this opulent material is available in beautiful light Vanilla, Cashmere, and Fawn, to the darker Fastnet and Black hide colours.

Hides more in line with those available in period Mercedes-Benz SL ‘Pagoda’ models are also available – and are demonstrated on the first customer commission. Other stand-out details include custom-designed dials, showing vital information whilst maintaining an ‘original’ appearance. Combined with optional modern conveniences such as seamlessly integrated, Bluetooth® controlled high-end audio, heated seats, the Pagoda is fully equipped for a short cruise along the coast or a longer touring journey.

Offering an exquisite blend of heritage, luxury, sustainability, and future-proofed technology, the SL ‘Pagoda’ redefined by Everrati presents a unique proposition. As car custodians, Everrati stays true to the quality of the vehicle yet provides an OEM-grade powertrain upgrade that exceeds the performance specifications of the original, enabling unparalleled enjoyment and fun for multi-generational owners’ recreation and preservation.

Everrati’s passion and care preserves such masterpieces of automotive engineering and design, transforming them into pieces of rolling art that are perfectly within the zeitgeist for current times, but are legacy products that can also be enjoyed for generations to come.

Justin Lunny, Everrati Co-Founder and CEO said: “Our redefined electric Mercedes-Benz SL ‘Pagoda’ is the new benchmark for understated, sustainable luxury. This meticulously restored and redefined car is the ultimate two-seater electric luxury grand tourer, a unique proposition that pays homage to the history of the legendary SL ‘Pagoda’, yet is fully future-proofed, enabling it to be enjoyed today—and in the hands of the next generation tomorrow. Everrati is witnessing a revolution with surging demand for high-end sustainable vehicles which are zero-emission yet retain timeless design and iconic character. The highest standards and could not wish for more appropriate surroundings.”

Globally, Everrati is delivering its state-of-the-art redefined vehicles, including the Porsche 911 in Coupe, Cabriolet, and Targa form, and Land Rover Series and Defender, across multiple territories as demand surges from customers eager to own Everrati’s unique fusion of zero-emissions driving, enhanced performance, and preserved classic design.

Above contents © 2025 Everrati, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee