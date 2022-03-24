Hagerty Announces 2022 Festival of the Unexceptional

Prepare your Protons and your Rivas as this is the one day in the year that mediocrity is celebrated! The world-famous Hagerty Festival of the Unexceptional is back in 2022. Quite literally, the Concours de l’Ordinaire is an event that is dedicated to the greatest everyday classic cars on the road. On July 30, Saturday, this fun and lighthearted event will return to Grimsthorpe Castle in Lincolnshire.

Started in 2014, the Festival of the Unexceptional has definitely become one of the most awaited events in the automotive calendar. It is a more achievable concours event with a variety of rare, albeit regular, cars with a very informal and friendly atmosphere in a prominent location.

They will be featuring maligned and long forgotten ‘ordinary’ classic cars and commercial vehicles from the late 1960s, 70s, 80s, and 90s. The now beloved Festival of the Unexceptional is still the only concours to put the spotlight on everyday cars that used to regularly encounter.

Based on the guests’ suggestions on the previous events, the Hagerty team will be putting in place some new measures to make sure that entry to the event is smooth and parking is easy. They will also be improving guest facilities and on-site catering.

Motoring journalist Steve Cropley will be joining the 2022 Concours judging panel. TTV Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer will also attend the event to meet and greet fans throughout the show.

Starting early April, tickets for the 2022 Festival of the Unexceptional will be on sale. Unlike previous years, the tickets will be priced at £20 per car and not anymore per person. With that in mind, Hagerty is hoping that there won’t be anymore attempts to break the World Record for the number of people in a Nova.

Owners of classic cars and light commercial vehicle built between 1967 and 1997; owners of unexceptional cars that they feel is worthy to be part of Hagerty’s Concours de l’Ordinaire are very much welcome to attend. Owners can register their car as a Concours entrant through this link.

“Festival of the Unexceptional is rightly regarded as a highlight of the annual motoring event season, and I am delighted to present the 2022 show. The Hagerty team has worked hard to make key improvements to this years event, ensuring the comfort of our guests on site and ease of access upon arrival, and we look forward to welcoming fans of the unexceptional to Lincolnshire this summer,” shared Hagerty International Managing Director Mark Roper.