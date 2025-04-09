Goodwood Debut: Frontline MGA Factory Edition

Marking 70 years since MG’s most aerodynamically advanced model debut, the MGA Factory Edition is Frontline Cars’ (Frontline) lightest and most refined restomod yet. It stays true to the spirit of the original while delivering a modern, exhilarating driving experience and will make its global debut at the 82nd Goodwood Members’ Meeting (12-13 April).

Highlights

Frontline Cars (Frontline) presents the MGA Factory Edition, a complete transformation of the Fifties icon

Retaining its iconic silhouette, Frontline has transformed the ride, handling and performance using its perfected, proven classic MG-based formula

Weighing just 815 kg the Frontline MGA is powered by either a 2.0-litre or 2.5-litre Duratec engine with the famed 5-speed Frontline gearbox pairing

Chassis development conducted in-house, with outdated leaf springs replaced with proven, adjustable Nitron suspension and limited-slip differential added

Subtle exterior design tweaks include LEDs with Frontline logo, Frontline badging – a first for the brand ­­– plus removal of side lights

The British firm says anything is possible with exterior and interior colors and its Bespoke program can tackle unique wishes like Perspex screens, louvered bonnets and even bespoke picnic storage in the boot

The Frontline MGA Factory Edition will make its global debut at the 82nd Goodwood Members’ Meeting (12-13 April) on Frontline’s stand (51 and 52)

Available as a roadster, coupé and in left- or right-hand drive for UK and global export

Full technical specifications and media assets are available HERE

Choice of Power

Weighing just 815 kg (dry), each MGA Factory Edition is powered by choice of naturally aspirated Duratec engines: a 2.0-litre unit producing 225 bhp or an optional 2.5-litre variant delivering 290 bhp. Each engine features individual throttle bodies, a modern ECU, stainless exhaust, and precision-tuned camshafts, resulting in a responsive, linear power delivery that feels alive in every gear. Retaining the involved driving experience, Frontline equips each Factory Edition with its famed five-speed manual gearbox.

Extending its knowledge and expertise to the MGA, the new Factory Edition’s chassis has been developed entirely in-house. The MGA comes with a limited-slip differential with uprated shafts and bearings and a five-link rear suspension co-developed with long-time partner Nitron. Fine-tuned geometry and front telescopic dampers enhance agility, while uprated brakes – featuring four-piston front and two-piston rear callipers – provide exceptional stopping power. The classic fly-off handbrake, a nod to the original, has been seamlessly integrated with modern braking technology. Adjustable electronic power steering adds everyday usability without compromising feel, too.

Modern Enhancements

While the modern drivetrain and engineering features are at the heart, the MGA Factory Edition is faithful in appearance while featuring subtle, contemporary enhancements that distinguish it from its Fifties predecessor. Thoughtful exterior touches include crystal-clear LED headlights, which eliminate the traditional sidelights for a cleaner, more modern front fascia. Each lamp is etched with a bespoke Frontline logo, serving as a discreet signature of its bespoke, handcrafted origin. There’s also a Frontline badge on the bonnet, a first for the brand in its 30+-year history to identify the MGA.

“The MGA always had more to give,” said Tim Fenna, Founder and Chief Engineer at Frontline Cars. “We wanted to keep its iconic shape and character while transforming the driving experience. This car looks and feels like a classic but drives like something far more advanced. It’s light, fast, and gratifying – but still, unmistakably, an MGA.”

“For us, building a car is about starting with building that connection with our customers directly,” continued Tim Fenna, Founder and Chief Engineer of Frontline Cars. “We work one-on-one with each build, fitting our customers into their car like a tailor fits a suit – the beauty of it being that it can be completely bespoke to what the customer wants from a car. The MGA Factory Edition is so special – it’s not a museum piece. It’s a car you’ll want to drive – and reach for the keys in every scenario, rain or shine.”

Roadster or Coupé

Available in both roadster and coupé form, every Frontline MGA Factory Edition is built from a fully restored body, ensuring each car is finished to the highest standard. Customers are invited to customize every aspect of their dream MGA using its customer configuration room, which is at the heart of Frontline’s Abingdon-based HQ (or remote meetings can be arranged), which sits alongside the in-house trim shop. The possibilities in paint hues, finish, and interior materials are endless, creating an experience akin to selecting a hand-made suit in Savile Row or reserved for the most premium of automotive ateliers.

Following its Goodwood Members’ Meeting debut (you can see Frontline during the event on stand 51 and 52), the MGA Factory Edition will enter full production at Frontline’s Oxfordshire headquarters. Optimized for the company’s growing international audience, particularly in the USA and Australia – two regions where the original MGA was most celebrated – both right- and left-hand drive builds are now available to order, with global customers invited to already start commissioning their bespoke examples. First customer deliveries are expected from Summer 2026.

Full specifications and the photo gallery are available to view at tinyurl.com/Frontline-MGA-Factory-Edition. For any further information about the company or any other Frontline build, please visit the website: frontline-cars.co.uk

Above content © 2025 Frontline Cars, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee