KAMManufaktur to display latest 912c

Budapest-based KAMManufaktur will present its renowned, 750kg,182bhp Semi-Carbon 912c restomod at a range of US shows this summer, including the prestigious Greenwich Concours. It will also debut the first customer-ordered 699kg, Full-Carbon 912c in the UK at the Megaphonics event at Boxengasse in August.

Modernized Vintage Porsche

In the world of ultra-lightweight, classic sports cars, KAMManufaktur sets the standard. Known for its meticulous redesign and re-engineering of the classic 912, KAMM’s 912c has won the hearts of drivers, critics, and collectors around the world, with its lightweight construction and KAMM-engineered, high-performance 616 four-cylinder engine.

US Appearances

US enthusiasts are now able to view the latest Semi-Carbon 912c (chassis 001) when it appears at a number of US automotive events, presented by KAMM partners HK Motorcars, including:

30th May 1st June: Greenwich Concours d’Elegance

22nd June: Caffeine and Carbs – New Canaan, Connecticut

UK and European enthusiasts can also enjoy the world premiere of chassis 002, the first KAMM 912c built in Full-Carbon specification at the Megaphonics event at Boxengasse, Bicester, on 3rd August.

Made by Hand

Every 912c is crafted in Budapest by a team of passionate experts whose experience includes Singer, Koenigsegg, and Porsche Motorsport, based upon a classic 912 donor car, updated with lightweight carbon fibre panels that are designed and manufactured in-house, but retaining its original chassis. The US tour, and later model debut in the UK allows fans and media a rare opportunity to get closer to KAMM than ever before.

KAMM Founder Miki Kázmér comments

”The KAMM 912c has had a lot of attention since launching in 2022,” said Miki Kázmér. “Since launch, we have been focused on developing our production facility, fulfilling customer orders and enhancing the car itself. Now we are ready to show the world our latest cars, and we welcome enthusiasts of KAMM to come and see the latest iterations of the 912c”

Nat Mundy of HK Motorcars

”We are delighted to show the KAMM 912c,” added Nat Mundy. “We offer a range of lightweight sports and supercars to discerning enthusiasts in the New York area, and look forward to presenting the car throughout the summer.”

Media should note that test drive opportunities will be available around all listed shows and events. Interested parties should contact us for more details. lient 912c models continue to be delivered, the latest heading to Australia and Singapore where media opportunities will soon be available.

Above content © 2025 KAMManufaktur, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee

