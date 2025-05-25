Gordon Murray Group Receives King’s Award

British advanced automotive engineering and design company, Gordon Murray Group (GMG), has received one of the world’s most coveted business prizes – a ‘King’s Award for Enterprise’ – acknowledging the world-beating innovations of the Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) T.50 supercar. The royal recognition relates to several industry-first innovations and major leaps made in the construction of the halo GMA T.50 supercar:

Light & Powerful

Lightweight – weighing just 997kg the GMA T.50 is the world’s lightest supercar through countless weight-saving innovations, making it a third lighter than typical supercars

Unmatched packaging and practicality – engineered to be the most driver centric three-seater car ever, the T.50 boasts 288 litres of storage space dwarfing other supercar luggage capacity while accommodating an extra passenger. It achieves this packaging and practicality feat in the sector’s smallest supercar footprint while still delivering a beautiful, uncompromised design

Groundbreaking V12 engine – the GMA V12 3.9-litre engine is the world’s lightest naturally aspirated road car engine ever built. It revs to 12,100 rpm with a record breaking 28,400 revs per second throttle response

Aero

Unique aerodynamics – the patented 400mm rear-mounted fan defies physics, achieving the majority of aerodynamic benefit beneath the car through ‘ground-effect’. This enables pure, clean bodywork without the need for unsightly wings and vents. The fan controls the boundary layer airflow above and below the car, balancing drag and downforce at all speeds. All innovation combines to serve the ultimate goal of delivering the greatest ever road car and ensuring ‘Driving Perfection’, a central brand characteristic

Gordon Murray Automotive unveiled the £2.36m T.50 supercar in 2020 with the exclusive 100-unit production run selling out within 48 hours of launch. Utilizing innovative weight saving techniques, years of Formula One motorsport expertise, and building on the foundation of Gordon Murray’s 1990s F1 road car, the T.50 rewrote the supercar rule book.

Gordon Murray Speaks

Professor Gordon Murray CBE company founder and Executive Chairman: “As a proud British business, it is such an immense honor for the whole Gordon Murray Group team to receive the King’s Award for Enterprise.

“The fact that the award specifically recognizes innovation is a source of great pride as we aspire to deliver Driving Perfection through our innovative production of highly exclusive supercars. It is through the collective skills and creative minds of our entire team that we have built a brand that is recognized around the world as the pinnacle of automotive engineering excellence. We will wear our King’s Award with pride, using it as yet more motivation to strive for ever higher levels of perfection in the unique supercars we create.”

Phillip Lee, Gordon Murray Group CEO: “Being a premium British company is a core part of our company’s ethos and identity. It flows right from our UK-first supply chain, right to the way we present ourselves to customers. This royal recognition will motivate us to build on each of our principles to deliver unique, innovative supercars of the highest quality to our discerning customers around the world.”

Professor Gordon Murray CBE will personally receive the Kings Award during a Windsor Castle Royal Reception. The prestigious recognition comes in the same year as the Gordon Murray Group celebrates 60 years of automotive design by the company’s founder – Professor Gordon Murray CBE.

The business will reflect on the significant benefit Gordon Murray’s legacy brings to the brand at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed where Gordon Murray Automotive is set to be the ‘Central Feature Marque’. The event will celebrate 60 years of Gordon Murray designs with a diverse catalogue of his race and road cars taking to the Goodwood Hill and a beautiful sculpture outside Goodwood House highlighting the company’s focus on driving perfection, engineering art, and lightweighting.

Above content © 2025 Gordon Murray Automotive, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee

