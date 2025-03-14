Market Place: 1970 Porsche 914/6 GT Werks Car

Car Highlights

A Factory Works 914/6 GT; One of as Few as 12 Built

Known by Internal Project Code 914/43; Used by Porsche for GT Endurance Testing

Recipient of a Two-Year Nut-and-Bolt Restoration by Porsche Specialist Gaswerks Garage

Documented with Records and 65-Page Report by Marque Historian Jürgen Barth

Presented in Original Colors and Fitted with Desirable 901/25 Twin-Plug Competition Engine

1,991 CC Type 901/25 Twin-Plug SOHC Flat 6-Cylinder Engine

Twin Weber 46 IDA Carburetors

Estimated 210 BHP at 8,000 RPM

5-Speed Manual Transaxle

4-Wheel Ventilated Disc Brakes

Front Independent Torsion-Bar Suspension

Rear Independent Suspension with Trailing Arms and Coil Springs

Not long after introducing the mid-engine 914, Porsche began to develop a version for motorsports. By late 1969, even before the first 914/6s were delivered to customers, the racing department had already created a working prototype for competition. The result was the 914/6 GT. Almost all 914/6 GTs featured common characteristics: steel fender flares; fiberglass deck lids, bumpers, and rocker panels; ventilated brakes; front-mounted oil cooler; and wide Fuchs alloy wheels. The cars also benefited from a stiffened chassis, uprated suspension components, long-range fuel tanks, and competition-prepared interiors. The two-liter flat-six was available in several states of tune, from a conservative 911 S specification to a full-blown 901/25 Carrera 6 variant producing 210 hp at 8,000 rpm.

The GT officially debuted at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June 1970, where it scored a class win and placed 6th Overall – an incredible feat for a two-liter, production-based GT car. Other successes soon followed: in August 1970, the works 914/6 GTs captured a fantastic 1-2-3 finish in the punishing 86-hour Marathon de la Route at the Nürburgring. In 1971, a factory-entered 914/6 GT scored a class win at the Monte Carlo Rally, while in America, Hurley Haywood and Peter Gregg dominated the inaugural IMSA GT championship.

The 914/6 GT presented here, chassis 9140430983, is one of just 12 works examples built and was assigned internal no. 914/43, a practice only done with the works cars. According to documents on file and a report by Le Mans Winner, factory development driver, and Porsche specialist Jürgen Barth, this 914/6 GT was delivered to the works department in early 1970 and used by the factory as a Versuchsfahrzeug or test vehicle during that year. The works GTs differed in many ways from the customer cars, as parts were developed for specific events for which the works cars were prepared. Among other things, the electric headlight motors were removed and replaced with a simple cable system and the roof was fitted with glassed-in cross bracing and bolted in as a permanent structure.

In June 1970, this 914 was sold by the works department to German privateer racer Gotthard Egerland, who registered it on plates “WOB E151.” He campaigned the car in various slaloms, hill climbs, and other events, scoring an impressive 6th place finish at the 1970 ADAC Eifelpokalrennen 500 Kilometers of the Nürburgring. In a handwritten note on file regarding the car’s history, Egerland reported that in 1971 he rebuilt and installed a competition specification 210 hp engine in place of the 911 S engine.

Egerland continued to campaign the 914, with class wins in slalom races and numerous other podiums and victories throughout Germany into 1975, and in 1976 he stored the car, where it would remain until 1997, when he sold it to a private German collector.

By 2004, the Porsche was owned by German vintage racer Markus Schachtschneider, who is said to have campaigned it in historic European events. The current owner, a passionate Porsche enthusiast, acquired the 914 in 2019 and had a meticulous two-year, nut-and-bolt restoration completed by Porsche specialist Gaswerks Garage of Paramus, New Jersey. The car has seen little use since, presenting beautifully today. The GT is currently fitted with a high-performance 901/25 twin-plug engine as would have been used in period, along with a later roll bar.

Accompanied by copious documentation in Jürgen Barth’s 65-page report, restoration records, and photos, this is a significant opportunity to acquire an exciting works competition car. Factory 914/GTs rarely become available, and several are housed in some of the most significant Porsche collections, including Revs Institute and the Brumos Collection.

A fantastic example, this GT has all the hallmarks of a blue-chip collectible, including rarity in numbers, an impressive restoration and a successful period racing history. A well-balanced, thrilling, and competent machine, this historic Porsche is eligible for leading events worldwide, including the Tour Auto and Le Mans Classic.

