Highlights

A very small selection of experts from all regions of the world enjoyed an immersive experience between Balocco, Turin and Arese, divided into three stages: the track test of the “00 prototype,” the customized configuration in the Bottega Alfa Romeo, and the discovery of the production process in collaboration with Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera.

On the legendary asphalt of the Balocco Proving Ground, the 33 Stradale revealed its purest essence, conveying visceral emotions and transforming every corner into an unforgettable experience.

In the evocative setting of the “Bottega Alfa Romeo,” the participants replicated the personalization process that every customer experiences before they see their dreams come true.

Discovering the production process according to which the 33 Stradale is created, where high technology meets artisanship: from the carbon-fiber monocoque, the roof with an aluminum structure and the three-layer manual painting to the rigorous quality and resolution tests, everything is designed to achieve perfection.

The new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale was created to celebrate an icon and, at the same time, to mark a new chapter in the legendary history of the Italian global brand. To discover its most authentic essence, a small selection of experts has been invited to the iconic Balocco track to enjoy an immersive experience and discover all the secrets of the new Alfa Romeo custom-built car. This closes a circle that, in just two years, has taken this Italian masterpiece from a blank sheet of paper to the track, combining Heritage and the future of the Alfa Romeo brand. Made in only 33 unique units, the new 33 Stradale pays homage to its 1967 forerunner – the car considered by many to be one of the most beautiful ever – and provides the most exciting driving experience for a very small circle of enthusiasts who have believed in the project since the outset.

What follows is a story in pure Alfa Romeo style, where each section is a stage in a journey made up of beauty and innovation. Goals that confirm the formal excellence and conceptual strength of a project now acknowledged as one of the most significant expressions of contemporary automotive design. Specifically, the first three sections provide an account of the salient features of the immersive experience enjoyed between Balocco, Turin and Arese.

It begins with the dynamic testing of the “00 prototype” at the Balocco Proving Ground, where the event participants tested firsthand the car’s extraordinary technical and performance qualities. They were then given the opportunity to configure their ideal car in the “Bottega Alfa Romeo,” replicating the customer experience together with the brand’s designers, engineers and historians before seeing their dream come true. Finally, part 3 of the event consisted of an in-depth overview of the production process. Carried out in conjunction with Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, it is a one-off process anywhere in the world that combines the utmost in artisanship and innovation.

The narrative proceeds with the major moments that marked the launch of the 33 Stradale, starting from August 30, 2023, the date of the official reveal at the Alfa Romeo Museum in Arese. The following day, the car made its return to the “Temple of Speed” at Monza, exactly 56 years after its first debut on that track, thus strengthening the historic link between Alfa Romeo, the world of racing and the general public. In 2024, the new “two-seater” coupé also featured on the most prestigious international stages, including the Villa d’Este Concours d’Elegance and the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and received major awards such as the recent title of “Supercar of the Year.” Not to mention the sensational day when Valtteri Bottas – Formula 1 driver and exclusive customer of the 33 Stradale – tested the “00 prototype” on the Balocco circuit, describing it as “intuitive and engaging.”

To end this fascinating story, a symbolic date: December 17, 2024, the day when the first of the 33 models was delivered. A date that resounds through time, the same day in 1966 when Franco Scaglione was commissioned to design the original 33 Stradale in the Sala del Consiglio at the Arese Museum, now the official headquarters of the “Bottega Alfa Romeo.” In a perfect play of mirrors between past and future, the new 33 Stradale therefore not only pays homage to an unrepeatable icon, but also gathers up its legacy to project it into the future. A work in 33 acts with the ability to express the true essence of the brand, which has always been faithful to its origins but is equally daring in its evolution.

Adrenaline and excitement on the Alfa Romeo track of the iconic Balocco Proving Ground

The only possible venue for the event was the Alfa Romeo track at the Balocco Proving Ground in Vercelli province, the iconic track that since 1962 has hosted the development and preparation of the highest-performance racing cars (Autodelta) that competed in international F1, DTM and Super Turismo competitions. The activities on the track were followed up directly by the Alfa Romeo engineering team responsible for the project. The first lap was run at moderate speed to evaluate the car’s dynamics: steering precision, modular nature of the braking system and overall balance, favored by the aluminum H-frame, carbon-fiber monocoque, and refined suspension configuration.

Plus, as everything is designed and aimed at the utmost human-machine involvement, the car offers two drive modes, which can be activated from the switches on the central tunnel: “Strada” (‘Road’) and “Pista” (‘Track’). The former, engaged when the car is started, ensures comfort and driving pleasure: smooth power delivery, usual pedal sensitivity, soft suspension, fluid transmission, and active exhaust valves open only above 5,000 rpm. Alternatively, in Pista mode, the driver chooses an adrenaline-fueled drive: the power is at its peak, the pedals are even more responsive, and the suspension is rigid, as well as offering rapid gearshift and active exhaust valves that are always open. One of the most exciting performance controls in this configuration is the “Partenza Veloce” (‘Quick Start’) procedure: by pressing the “Quadrifoglio” button on the central tunnel, it acts on the gearbox, traction control and power to maximize acceleration by avoiding wheel slippage. On selected stretches of the circuit, with electronic control deactivated (ESC OFF), the car reached a top speed of 333 km/h, demonstrating a surprising balance between supercar performance and ease of management, even for non-professional drivers. The sound of the 630-hp twin-turbo V6 engine amplified the engagement, conveying authentic sensations at every point in the acceleration.

The Alfa Romeo active suspension makes a decisive contribution, with double wishbones, electronic shock absorbers and semi-virtual steering on both axles to ensure the utmost precision, agility and lateral grip, even in extreme dynamic conditions. Finally, the braking system confirmed the efficiency expected: braking from 100 km/h to 0 in under 33 meters, courtesy of the Brake-by-Wire system that constantly handles the pressure and feel of the pedal. Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes with ventilated and drilled discs and one-piece aluminum calipers (6 pistons at the front, 4 at the rear) guarantee powerful deceleration and thermal stability even under stress.

The “Bottega Alfa Romeo,” for an unprecedented level of customization

The participants in the event also had the opportunity to configure their “own” 33 Stradale by accessing the creative process that characterizes the “Bottega Alfa Romeo,” both through ultra-high-definition 3D simulations and by touching fabrics, leathers and Alcantara intended for the interior upholstery. After all, creating a unique and unrepeatable work of art, shaping matter and colors in a form of pure beauty is a principle rooted in Renaissance workshops, where master artisans breathed life into objects of great appeal and quality, according to their customers’ specifications.

The same philosophy was in place at the workshops of the most famous Italian coachbuilders of the 1960s: at the request of car manufacturers or individual buyers, they produced some of the most mechanical creations, all by hand. The same principle lives on today in the “Bottega Alfa Romeo,” where a team of professionals work in close contact with customers to arrive first at the definition of the concept of the new 33 Stradale, then at configuring the 33 unique models. The first meetings with potential buyers were held at the 2022 Monza Grand Prix, where collectors and fans of the brand could appreciate the first sketches of the car, created through the passion and pride of the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile.

The idea of reviving the icon touched these fans so deeply that, within weeks, all 33 units had already been sold. Alfa Romeo then decided to reopen the Sala del Consiglio of the Museum in Arese, where the design of the 33 Stradale was approved in 1967. Customers were welcomed there to record their wishes for their cars, with full respect for the founder’s history and iconicity. Once approved by the 33 Committee, each customer’s requests were subsequently examined by Engineering to check whether they were feasible in production. The Biscione brand’s custom-built car therefore represents a new way of conceiving the production of ‘few-offs,’ as a mixture of artisan processes, technological innovation, and customers’ wishes.

Synergy with Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera

The experts involved in the event had the opportunity to admire all the production phases of the new 33 Stradale, representing the excellence of Italian know-how by blending advanced technologies and the utmost artisanship, thanks to the expertise of Touring Superleggera, a coachbuilder since 1926, at the Rivalta headquarters in Turin. Each model is created according to a meticulous assembly process, structured into two parallel lines designed to ensure independence between the phases and the utmost efficiency.

The system includes eight processing stations, four dedicated to assembly and four to finishing and quality control, with a production capacity of eight cars (plus one) in parallel. Each station combines precision assembly and calibration and control activities, according to the highest standards. The process begins with the arrival of the “body-in-white,” the pre-assembled frame, which is scanned to prepare all mechanical, electronic and structural interfaces. Then comes the installation of the front and rear frames treated with cataphoresis, which form the “H” structure coupled to the carbon-fiber monocoque, to ensure rigidity and safety. The first body component to be mounted is the roof, made of carbon fiber with an aluminum internal structure, and serves as the reference point for the positioning of all the other panels. Secured with high-strength screws, it optimizes sound insulation and robustness.

The external carbon-fiber surfaces – sides, doors, rear bonnet – are pre-assembled using specific templates to ensure precision to the millimeter. This phase involves the expert masters from Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, who manually finish off the clearances and alignments. Once the body is complete, the moving parts (bonnets) are mounted with aluminum hinges, followed by the bumpers, splitters and conveyors. The car is then transferred to the Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera headquarters in Arese for the painting phase, which involves the application of an epoxy primer, a second adhesion primer and finally the final paintwork, also applied in three layers.

The entire process is carried out by hand by specialized technicians, to guarantee an aesthetic result of absolute excellence and precision. After painting, each panel is rechecked before the mirrors, glazing, air intakes, gaskets and optical units are assembled. After that, tests such as watertightness are conducted to verify the total insulation of the car. There then follows the production of the passenger compartment where the interiors, thanks to their modular assembly, can be preassembled offline, then applied. Once completed, the car enters the last station for final quality checks, or “final resolution,” where first the Touring technicians then the Alfa Romeo experts check the vehicle aesthetics, functionality and dynamics. Only after passing all verification checks is the car ready for delivery to the end customer.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale returns to the Monza circuit, the scene of its debut in 1967

After the world premiere of the new 33 Stradale, held on August 30, 2023 at the Alfa Romeo Museum in Arese, the following day the brand offered more powerful emotions to fans of world motorsport: its return to the “Temple of Speed” in Monza, for the Italian Grand Prix. To be exact, the iconic car made its debut on the legendary circuit on August 31, 1967, a few weeks ahead of its official unveiling at the Turin Motor Show. The choice of location was no coincidence, epitomizing as it did the link between the world of racing and road cars, as well as marking Alfa Romeo’s official return to the world of competitions, with the 33 project.

Derived directly from the Tipo 33 racing car, the 33 Stradale immediately aroused admiration for the exhilarating performance and sculptural silhouette by Franco Scaglione. On August 31, 2023, its successor returned to the same circuit where its legendary forerunner came to be, the same track where Alfa Romeo won the first title in the history of Formula 1 on September 3, 1950, with Nino Farina at the wheel of the Tipo 158 “Alfetta.” For the event, the Alfa Romeo F1 Team single-seaters were kitted out in a special livery to celebrate the debut of the new 33 Stradale, as seen in the gold color of the rims and the name marked on the side and on the rear wing. The entire car is embellished with the unmissable Quadrifoglio, in the revamped version for the 100th anniversary and since 1923 the icon of Alfa Romeo’s utmost sportiness.

33 Stradale enchants at international events and wins the most prestigious awards

In 2024, the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale enchanted the most exclusive stages in the automotive world, bringing with it all the beauty, evocative power and timeless elegance that only an Italian custom-built car can express. For example, in May, at the Villa d’Este Concours d’Elegance, it won the prestigious “Design Concept Award 2024,” bestowed by an international jury for its formal perfection and visionary spirit.

This was the fifth time an Alfa Romeo had received this acknowledgment, entering the roll of honor alongside masterpieces such as the Brera, 8C Competizione, 8C Spider, TZ3, and 4C Concept. Finally, in September, it featured in the Chantilly Arts & Élégance Richard Mille, between cars and atmospheres of yesteryear, sharing the stage with two of the brand’s icons: the 1971 33 Spider Cuneo and the new Junior.

These high-profile appearances were the ideal setting for a series of international awards that consecrated the 33 Stradale as one of the most acclaimed supercars of recent years. In addition to the “Design Concept Award 2024” at Villa d’Este, the Biscione brand’s fascinating mechanical creation took the “Design Trophy” (L’Automobile magazine), “Best in Classic 2024” (Ruoteclassiche) and “Supercar of the Year” (Automobile Awards).

Valtteri Bottas and the 33 Stradale: perfect symbiosis on the Balocco circuit

In the Autumn 2024, Valtteri Bottas, Formula 1 driver and exclusive customer of the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, spent an intense and engaging day with the Alfa Romeo engineering team at the Balocco Proving Ground (Vercelli province), testing the “00 prototype” of the new custom-built car, which he immediately described as an intuitive, immediately understandable car. During the track test, the 33 Stradale immediately revealed its character: surgical-level steering, responsive brakes and an impeccable set-up thanks to the aluminum “H” frame and carbon-fiber monocoque. The essential and immersive interior raises the human-machine bond to another level, eliminating any distraction.

In “Pista” mode, the custom-built car then unleashed all the power of its mid-mounted twin-turbo V6 with over 630 hp, going from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3 seconds with a top speed of up to 333 km/h. Accompanying every acceleration, the sound and its mechanical symphony, while the active suspension system and Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes guaranteed absolute control, braking from 100 km/h to 0 in under 33 meters.

An extreme, yet surprisingly accessible driving experience that turned every corner into pure emotion. At the end of the test session, Valtteri Bottas said: “Configuring my personal car with the “Bottega Alfa Romeo” was engaging and exciting, and testing it today was really exciting. Today’s experience is close to perfection, which for me means total symbiosis with the car. The car immediately puts you at ease: extremely responsive, precise. The feeling is immediate and the sound… unmistakably Alfa Romeo!”.

On December 17, 2024, delivery to the first customer

A bold promise Alfa Romeo made to its Alfisti fans around the world has been kept. On December 17 last year, the first of the 33 units of the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale completed the production process and left the Rivalta workshop to be delivered to the first customer. A major point: the date of December 17 plays an invaluable and symbolic role. On the same day in 1966, the legendary Carlo Chiti officially entrusted the masterful designer Franco Scaglione with research into the bodywork for what would become a timeless icon: the 33 Stradale. Exactly 58 years later, history repeated itself with the completion of the first of the new 33 Stradale generation. It celebrates the legacy of an icon that continues to enchant fans of pure sportiness and timeless beauty.

Above content © 2025 Alfa-Romeo Automobiles S.p.A., reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee