Goodwood’s Three World-Famous Motorsport Events Return in 2021

Goodwood is excited to announce the return of its three world-famous motorsport events for 2021: the 78th Members’ Meeting, The Revival, and the Festival of Speed. More importantly, Goodwood has announced that the element that makes these events buzzing– the fans – will also be part of the events and will be welcomed back to the Goodwood Estate.

78th Members’ Meeting

The 78th Members’ Meeting was postponed in 2020, has now been moved to May 15 and 16 2021. Members and fellows of the Goodwood Road Racing Club (GRRC) can expect a weekend filled with motor racing that they can enjoy with their guests. The Members’ Meeting recreates the camaraderie and intimacy that members-only race weekends had at Goodwood back in the days.

77th Members’ Meeting- Gerry Marshall Trophy

The weekend will be crammed with exciting events, which include the popular races like the S.F. Edge Trophy for Edwardian era machines, and for the Group 1 touring cars from 1970-1981, there is the Gerry Marshall Trophy.

Many of the races, as well as the rally that was scheduled for 2020, are planned to go ahead in 2021 in addition to two additional special demonstrations, star cars, and drivers to be declared in the New Year.

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021

The Festival of Speed will keep its July schedule, as it takes place from July 8 to 11, 2021. The 2019 Festival of Speed was the last event to entertain guests from all over the world where they were able to witness the most important, desirable, and exciting motorcars from all eras speed past the Goodwood House as they took on the renowned 1.16-mile Hill.

the Fastest six Goodwood Timed Shootout run in 2020

The 2021 Festival of Speed will return greater than ever before and will celebrate the 2020’s intended theme of ‘The Maestros – Motorsport’s Great All-Rounders’, featuring teams, drivers and manufacturers who have demonstrated their true greatness by being successful throughout a diversity of motorsports.

One very distinct Maestro, who had been invited for 2020 has confirmed his attendance for the 2021 event, the legendary racer Mario Andretti.

“Goodwood in July sounds wonderful to me right now.? I welcome the invitation and look forward to being there for the third time.? It is truly one of the most fan-friendly motorsports events.? A very unique jewel.? There is simply nothing like it on the planet.” Mario Andretti

The very latest supercars and brand-new road cars will again be seen at the world-famous event, as well as cars and bikes from all the major motorsport categories.

Following the enormous popularity of the Driftkhana competition at Goodwood Speedweek, the howling, sliding drifters are scheduled to return in 2021.

Goodwood Revival 2021

Last but not least is the 2021 Goodwood Revival which is scheduled for September 17 to 19, 2021.

Goodwood Revival pays tribute to the golden age of the Goodwood Motor Circuit between 1948 to 1966. It was during these years that motorsport legends like Jackie Stewart, Stirling Moss, Jim Clark, and John Surtees regularly went up against each other on the striking track.

Aside from honoring and recreating the past, the Revival also promotes the spirit of sustainability as the timeless virtue of ‘repair and re-use’ is highlighted which is now becoming ever more relevant.

Enthusiasts can expect to see the most valuable, the most beautiful, and the most coveted cars of all time going against each other as they race in popular events like the RAC TT Celebration as well as the recently-renamed Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy.

Top 5 Goodwood Revival Battles

All the Goodwood events will be strictly following all of the Government’s Covid-19 guidelines in terms of social distancing as the main priority at Goodwood is the safety and wellbeing of all, be they guests, participants, or part of the staff.

The love of motorsport fans has been apparent in that many of the participants who had tickets for 2020 have opted to use their tickets for the 2021 event. This means that the tickets that will be released in February will be limited in number.

“More than anything else it is the people who make our events so special; the drivers, the teams, our staff and above all the fans. We were incredibly disappointed not to be able to welcome them to our much-loved events in 2020. Now we are thrilled to be able to announce that all three motorsport events are planned to be back next year. Thank you to all our loyal followers who either rolled over their tickets or joined the Goodwood Supporters’ Association, which helped us immeasurably in a very tough year. We absolutely cannot wait to see them and plenty of new fans in 2021.” Duke of Richmond

On February 1, 2021, tickets for the 78th Members’ Meeting, Goodwood Revival, and Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard will be on sale for the public at Goodwood.

Event Dates for Goodwood Motorsporting Events:

78th Members’ Meeting: Saturday 15 & Sunday 16 May 2021

Festival of Speed: Thursday 8 – Sunday 11 July 2021

Goodwood Revival: Friday 17 – Sunday 19 September 2021

[Source: Goodwood]

