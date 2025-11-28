Gooding Christie’s Presents the Curtis Leaverton Collection

Global collector car auction house Gooding Christie’s announces offerings from the Curtis Leaverton Collection for its 2026 Amelia Island Auctions, set to take place on Thursday, March 5 and Friday, March 6 at the Omni Amelia Island Resort. The 16th annual Amelia Island Auctions will feature the late Curtis Leaverton’s exceptional collection of vintage and mod ern sports cars, racing marvels, and contemporary supercars, including an Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Series V Gran Sport, a well-maintained Alfa Romeo Tipo 33/3 with period race history, a Porsche Carrera GT showing less than 2,000 miles, and a sleek Jaguar XJR-15. The entirety of the 19-lot collection, ranging from Vincent and MV Agusta motorcycles to mid-century favorites from Alfa Romeo and Abarth, will be offered without reserve. Gooding Christie’s is continuing to consign for the Amelia Island Auctions; interested individuals are encouraged to reach out to the specialist team for more information.

Leading the collection is the 1932 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Series V Gran Sport (Estimate: $1,750,000 – $2,250,000, Without Reserve) with known, documented history from new. An exceptional example of the desirable fifth-series Gran Sport, this 6C is well known as the Ralph Stein car, featured in his prominent publications on collector cars as a notable prewar Alfa Romeo. Among the purest examples in existence today, it retains its matching-numbers engine and original coachwork by Zagato. A participant of the 1000 Miglia, Colorado Grand, the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®, and the 8C Tour, this 6C 1750 was the recipient of comprehensive mechanical work by Alfa Romeo expert Jim Stokes.

Alfa Romeo offerings include the 1971 Alfa Romeo Tipo 33/3 (Estimate: $1,000,000 – $1,400,000, Without Reserve). One of the most important of the Tipo 33 racing cars, this example was driven by Andrea de Adamich and Gijs van Lennep to a 2nd Overall Finish at the 1971 Targa Florio, and has been maintained by vintage racing specialist Wolf Motorsports in current ownership. The collection also includes a 1968 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA 1300 Stradale Junior (Estimate: $175,000 – $225,000, Without Reserve), a 1964 Alfa Romeo Giulia TI Super Berlina (Estimate: $120,000 – $150,000, Without Reserve), and a 1973 Alfa Romeo Montreal (Estimate: $50,000 – $60,000, Without Reserve).

Modern supercars represented in the collection include an exceptionally low-mileage 2005 Porsche Carrera GT (Estimate: $1,500,000 – $1,800,000, Without Reserve) showing just 1,807 miles at the time of cataloguing, with just two private owners from new. A strikingly rare blue 1991 Jaguar XJR-15 (Estimate: $900,000 – $1,200,000, Without Reserve) joins the pack as one of only 28 road-going versions of the iconic Jaguar 90s supercar. Also offered is a 2020 Ferrari GTC4 Lusso (Estimate: $200,000 – $250,000, Without Reserve) and a 2016 Porsche 991 GT3 Cup (Estimate: $100,000 – $130,000, Without Reserve).

The Curtis Leaverton Collection also includes an exotic 1966 Abarth 1300 OT Periscopio (Estimate: $450,000 – $550,000, Without Reserve) campaigned by Abarth Corse Deutschland during the 1966 racing season. One of approximately 50 examples built, this OT Periscopio was formerly part of the revered Rosso Bianco and Gallery Abarth Collections. A white and iobelia blue 1955 Austin-Healey 100S (Estimate: $450,000 – $600,000, Without Reserve) is also on offer with notable 1950s racing history, including two appearances at the 12 Hours of Sebring.

Lastly, a trio of motorcycle offerings round out the collection: a 1952 Vincent Series C Black Shadow (Estimate: $80,000 – $120,000, Without Reserve), a 1975 MV Agusta 750 S America (Estimate: $60,000 – $80,000, Without Reserve), and a 1971 Ducati 350 Desmo ‘Silver Shotgun’ (Estimate: $18,000 – $24,000, Without Reserve).

Photo copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company, LLC. Image by Josh Hway.

Above contents reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee