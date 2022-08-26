2022 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

Ms. Ellen Bareley curated the Le Mans Legends Heritage Display. This display contained close to fifty cars, all with Le Mans history. From the
1929 Bentley Speed Six overall winner in 1929 and 1930 to the 2016 Ford GTLM class winner.
Among the displays was the Jim Hall 1967 Chaparral 2F; push rods, 427 cubic inch Chevy aluminum block, and an automatic transmission wrapped in fiberglass designed and built in Southwest Texas. This is an American Endurance Racing Car. Each of the many times I walked by the Chaparral 2F, I noticed somebody of my age explaining to sons and grandsons what an important car the Chaparral was to them. Jim Hall and his Chaparrals proved that American cars could compete internationally.
Another significant car is Cameron Healey’s
1951 Porsche 356/02-063. This is the car that started the Porsche mystique by winning Porsche’s first international race. The 1100cc Class of the 1951 Le Mans. Later the car was bought by Southern California’s John von Neumann, who eventually cut the roof off, producing the first Speedster. Northern California Porsche racer Chuck Forge eventually raced the car.
Cameron Healey bought the car from the Forge estate and returned it to how it left the factory in 1951. Even down to the rubber hose jammed behind the right front external driving light to stop vibration and the light moving during the race. Compared to the early fifties British and Italian cars here, this sleek racer definitely feels German!
Cameron Healey and SportsCarDigest compatriot Bill Wagenblatt have worked together to produce the book “46: The Birth of Porsche Motorsport,” which covers
the history of 356/02-063 from its first production orders to today. The book includes conversations with original mechanics and team members. I have seen the layout for the book; if you are a Porsche enthusiast, you should have this book. It should be available early next year.
The one that started it all. 1951 Porsche 356 /2-063 acelerating out of turn eleven. ©2022 Dennis Gray
Le Mans Heritage display. This was proably the best display of historic Le Mans ever displayed in the States if not world wide. ©2022 Dennis Gray
For many my age the Chaparrels were our first serious love. I first saw Jim Hall debut his Chaparrel Mk. 1 at Laguna Seca in 1957. Front Chevy engine with three down draft two barrel carbs. Jim Hall and Hap Sharp built the first Chaparral 2 in 1963. This Chaparral 2F was built for the 1967 season. It won the BOAC 500 at Brands Hatch that year. Aluminum 7 liter Chevy with an automatic transmision. ©2022 Dennis Gray
1950 Cadillac Series 61 Le Monstre. I had to stand next to this car to get a handle on how big it is. At speed, it must be a real kick. ©2022 Dennis Gray
1952 Mercedes Benz W194 drops down The Corkscrew. ©2022 Dennis Gray
The Sunday morning Hillclimb or “Backwards up The Corkscrew.” This year the 2022 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion ran Wednesday through Saturday, leaving Sunday for the “Cars on Grass” people. For the rest of us, Laguna Seca held a Hillclimb running from the start-finish line through turns eleven, ten, and nine, ending just past The Corkscrew. You may notice this is backward from the usual direction the cars run.
With over fifty entrants in this novel event, the hillside behind The Corkscrew was packed with spectators. Once the entrants grasped the technique of driving up the hill, they put on a good show. The Word is that the track is looking to build a Hillclimb series out of this event. I am for it.
Looking down the hill from The Corkscrew into turn nine on a foggy Sunday morning. Nicholas Colonna in his 1967 427 Corvette at the base of turn 8 The Corkscrew. ©2022 Dennis Gray
Up The Corkscrew. Philip Bagley’s 1964 Aston Martin DB4 RS Williams LW. ©2022 Dennis Gray
The 1951 Fabulous Hudson Hornet made famous by Disney Pixar. ©2022 Dennis Gray
Chris Locke in his 1976 Lotus 77 up The Corkscrew. ©2022 Dennis Gray
A Porsche 911 in The Corkscrew. ©2022 Dennis Gray
Cameron Healey in his Cooper Porsche “Pooper” in turn 8 The Corkscrew. ©2022 Dennis Gray The Main Event
Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca Raceway had 13 groups of cars running this event. Starting with 1923-1955 The Early Years cars to 1981 – 2005 Le Mans Prototypes and GT1 cars. If you’re turned on by ground-shaking, loud, fast cars, how about the Group 12 Historic Vintage Trans-Am group. Or if your thing is the flame-throwing Porsches, there is Group 8 for 1972-1982 Le Mans cars. On the other end of the spectrum, we have Group 1 1968-1963 Formula Junior; buzzy but quick. Further up the open-wheel ladder is Group 13 1966-1985 Formula One. Very fast with the great sound of high revving V8s and even a Ferrari flat-12 in the field.
Steve Schmidt – 1976 Porsche 935K3 ©2022 Dennis Gray
Bruce Canepa – 1989 Porsche 962C ©2022 Dennis Gray
Zak Brown – 1990 Jaguar XJR10 ©2022 Dennis Gray
Frank Zucchi – 1964 Alfa Romeo Guilia Ti ©2022 Dennis Gray
Dirt tracking out of turn five. Bruce Canepa – 1970 AMC Javelin ©2022 Dennis Gray
Chris MacAllister – 1976 Ferrari 312 T2 ©2022 Dennis Gray
John Fudge – 1973 Chevron B23 ©2022 Dennis Gray
Zak Brown – 1981 Porsche 935 ©2022 Dennis Gray
Enjoy the following gallery. I plan on having a follow-up 2022 RMMR posting in late September or early October with more images. If you don’t see a car or driver you’re interested in, let us know, and I’ll see if I have a picture to include in the future posting. Hope to hear from you.
2022 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion Photo Gallery
Zak Brown – 1990 Jaguar XJR10
©2022 Dennis Gray
Ferrari 250 GTO during the Le Mans Legends Exhibition laps. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Nathanael Greene – 1925 Bugatti Type 35 apexing The Corkscrew during the Sunday morning hillclimb. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Nathanael Greene – 1925 Bugatti Type 35 up The Corkscrew. ©2022 Dennis Gray
William Connor – 1973 Ferrari 365GTB4 Comp Daytona
©2022 Dennis Gray
Ken Epsman – 1972 AMC Javelin goes outside Bruce Canepa – 1970 AMC Javelin in turn eleven. These guys, Historic Trans-Am put on ther best race of the weekend. ©2022 Dennis Gray
Cameron Healy and Suzy Snow in a Porsche 356/2 063 during the Le Mans Legends Exhibition laps. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Porsche 4-cam Carrera powered Fiat 500 in The Corkscrew during the Sunday morning hillclimb. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Keeping dry early morning.
©2022 Dennis Gray
Steve Schmidt – 1976 Porsche 935K3
©2022 Dennis Gray
James Farley – 1966 Ford 289 Cobra
Patrick Long’s Porsche 911 reaches the summit during Sunday morning’s hillclimb. ©2022 Dennis Gray
Alex MacAllister in Porsche 917K during the Le Mans Legends Exhibition laps. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Drifting Corvette exiting The Corkscrew during the Sunday morning hillclimb. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
James Farley – 1978 Lola 298
©2022 Dennis Gray
Sunday morning’s hill climb. Over the top towards the finish line. Gunnar Jeannette – 1971 Porsche 908/3 Prototype ©2022 Dennis Gray
Lee Mowle in his 1977 Lotus 78 heads the Historic Formula One field as they start to file out of the new Pre-Grid and onto the track. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Ferrari 3-wheeling through The Corkscrew during the Sunday morning hillclimb. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Nathanael Greene – 1925 Bugatti Type 35 up The Corkscrew. ©2022 Dennis Gray
Richard Griot in his March 741 leading the Lotus 77 of Chris Locke through Turn 2. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Le Ferrari exiting The Corkscrew during the Sunday morning hillclimb. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Michael McGarry – 1964 Huffaker Genie MK 10 exiting turn two during Saturday morning’s foggy laps. ©2022 Dennis Gray
Paul Freestone – 1960 Austin Healey M1-3000
©2022 Dennis Gray
Chris MacAllister pushes his ex Niki Lauda Ferrari 312T2 towards Turn 3 in the late afternoon. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
935 + Good Year
©2022 Dennis Gray
Up the hill into The Corkscrew Edward Lauber – 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia TI ©2022 Dennis Gray
Pole sitter Charles Nearburg’s Williams FW07C and Tyrrell 12 of Steve Romak bring the Historic Formula One filed into Turn 11 prior to the race start. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Tim Park – 1964 Shelby Cobra 289
©2022 Dennis Gray
Chris Locke – 1976 Lotus 77 clips the inside corner of The Corkscrew during the hill climb. ©2022 Dennis Gray
Charles Nearburg accelerates his 1981 Williams FW07C out of Turn 11. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Chris Locke is about to crest The Corkscrew during the Sunday morning hillclimb. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Mercedes Benz W194
©2022 Dennis Gray
Timothy Pappas – 1970 Porsche 914/6 GT
©2022 Dennis Gray
Geir Ramleth – 1963 Lotus 23b pops over the top of The Corkscrew. ©2022 Dennis Gray
1976 revisited as Gray Gregory in his March 761 heads Chris Locke’s Lotus 77 into Turn 11. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Dave Hagan – 1967 Porsche 910 exiting The Corkscrew with the during the Sunday morning hillclimb. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Paul Adams – 1961 Cooper T56 exits turn three. ©2022 Dennis Gray
Porsche 917
©2022 Dennis Gray
Bud Moeller accelerates his 1981 Williams FW08 out of Turn 11. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
John Hildebrand – 1964 Pontiac Tempest/GTO during the Sunday morning hillclimb. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Chris Orosco – 1959 Lola Mk I turn two during a foggy Saturday morning. ©2022 Dennis Gray
John McKenna’s Parnelli VPJ-4 follows the March 741 of Richard Griot into Turn 11. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Tyler Hagan – 1960 Porsche 356 Roadster
©2022 Dennis Gray
Gordon Johhnson – 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass dirt tracking through turn eleven Saturday afternoon. Loud and fast with lots of movement. ©2022 Dennis Gray
The 1979 Tyrrell 009 of Cal Meeker is ahead of Wade Carter’s Arrows A4 into Turn 11. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Randall Smalley – 1964 Aston Martin DB4 RS Williams LW
©2022 Dennis Gray
Dave Hagan – 1967 Porsche 910 up The Corkscrew during Sunday’s hill climb. ©2022 Dennis Gray
Mike Gagen’s 1988 Chevrolet Camaro is closely followed by the 1983 Chevrolet Camaro of Cary Eisenlohr through Turn 2. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Walter Brown – 1987 Chevrolet Camaro exits turn two. ©2022 Dennis Gray
John Fudge – 1973 Chevron B23
©2022 Dennis Gray
A. Myers in his 1988 Mercury Merkur during late afternoon practice. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Tyler Hagan – 1960 Porsche 356 Roadster during Sunday morning’s hill climb. ©2022 Dennis Gray
Cary Eisenlohr leads a group through Turn 2 in his 1983 Chevrolet Camaro. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Joe Colasacco – 1962 Stanguellini Delfino , Danny Baker – 1963 Lotus 27, and David Woodhouse – 1961 Dolphin Mk2 “International” as they exit a foggy turn two Saturday morning. ©2022 Dennis Gray
Patrick Byrne – 1963 Chevrolet Corvette
©2022 Dennis Gray
John Fudge’s 1962 Cooper FJ 59 leads Chris Locke’s Lotus 27 out of Turn 3. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Eric Verdin – 1975 Ralt RT-1 near the top during the Sunday morning hill climb.©2022 Dennis Gray
J.R. Mitchell’s 1960 Lotus 18 heads out of Turn 3. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Nicholas Price – 1958 Sadler Meyer Special exiting turn two. ©2022 Dennis Gray
Bill Weed’s 1959 Stanguellini Formula Junior about to be passed on the exit of Turn 3. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Nicholas Colonna – 1967 Chevrolet Corvette
©2022 Dennis Gray
A wave greets John Hildebrand – 1964 Pontiac Tempest/GTO as he pops over the top towards the finish line in Sunday morning’s hill climb. ©2022 Dennis Gray
Jonathon Fudge in his 1961 Cooper FJ T-56 heads a group out of Turn 3. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
John McKenna – 1975 Parnelli VPJ-4 ©2022 Dennis Gray
Alan Terpins – 1975 Porsche RSR
©2022 Dennis Gray
A group in the 1955-1966 SCCA Sports Racers class exit Turn 3. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Gordon Johhnson – 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass accelerates out of turn two. ©2022 Dennis Gray
Geir Ramleth’s 1963 Lotus 23B heading a group on the exit of Turn 3. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Robert “Bud” Moeller – 1982 Williams FW08
©2022 Dennis Gray
Dalmo De Vasconcelos’s 1976 Ralt Formula Atlantic. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Over the top of The Corkscrew Camaron Healey in his 1953 Porsche Cooper “Pooper” during Sunday’s hill climb. ©22022 Dennis Gray
Chevron Formula Atlantic exiting Turn 3. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Chris Locke – 1976 Lotus 77
©2022 Dennis Gray
Laurent Parmentier’s 1977 Chevron B39 heads a group out of Turn 3. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Robert Smalley – 1968 Porsche 911L
©2022 Dennis Gray
Edward Matsuishi – 1967 Porsche 911 S/R go “wrong way” up The Corkscrew during Sunday’s hill climb. ©2022 Dennis Gray
Lynn Park drives his Shelby Cobra 289 FIA through Turn 5. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Mike Malone – 1988 Chevrolet Corvette exiting turn two. ©2022Dennis Gray
Tim Park’s Cobra 289 leads brother Steve Park’s Cobra through Turn 5. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Tom Long – 1991 Mazda RX7-GTO
©2022 Dennis Gray
Ned Spieker’s 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB leads Anthony Rimicci in his 1965 Alfa Romeo GTA through Turn 5. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Ken Epsman – 1976 Dekon Monza
©2022 Dennis Gray
Hugh Ruthven – 1959 Bandini Formula Junior
©2022Dennis Gray
Porsche 356B S90 GT of Frank Altamura exiting Turn 5. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Timothy de Silva – 1965 Bourgeault Sports Racer
©2022 Dennis Gray
Charles Wegner exits Turn 5 in his Shelby Mustang GT 350. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
“Drifting” towards the top of The Corkscrew during Sunday’s hill climb. ©2022 Dennis Gray
Bernard Dervieux’s Allard J2 leads the Jaguar XK120 of James Alder. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Harindra de Silva – 1965 Elva Mk 8
©2022 Dennis Gray
Brian Mullin’s 1938 Talbot T26 exits Turn 5. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Wade Carter – 1976 March Formula Atlantic
©2022 Dennis Gray
Steve Walker – 1975 BMW 2002 exiting Turn 11. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Greg Meyer – 1959 Sadler MK4
©2022 Dennis Gray
Dave Hagan – 1967 Porsche 910
©2022 Dennis Gray
Carlos de Quesada’s Porsche 935K3 heads Steve Schmidt ‘s Porsche 935K3 into Turn 11. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Eric Verdin – 1975 Ralt RT-1
©2022 Dennis Gray
Lee Hower – 1974 Porsche 911 Carrera 3.0 RS exiting Turn 11. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Bill Weed – 1959 Stanguellini Formula Junior ©2022 Dennis Gray
Harry Tincknell’s 1990 Mazda 787 heads Cal Meeker’s 1987 Spice GTP in Turn 11. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
John Goodman – 1988 Chevrolet Corvette in turn two. ©2022Dennis Gray
William Connor – 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302
©2022 Dennis Gray
Malcolm Ross – 1985 Porsche 962 ahead of Bruce Canepa – 1989 Porsche 962C into Turn 11. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
1953 Cadillac Le Mans car
©2022 Dennis Gray
Patrick Orosco – 1979 March 79B
©2022 Dennis Gray
John Hildebrand – 1964 Pontiac Tempest/GTO
©2022 Dennis Gray
Ernis Spada’s Lola T600 in Turn 11. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Danny Baker – 1979 Ralt RT1
©2022 Dennis Gray
Kevin Buckley – 1967 Porsche 911S
©2022 Dennis Gray
Zak Brown’s 1990 Jaguar XJR10 exiting Turn 11. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Horatio Fitz-Simon – 1964 Lotus 26R leads James Farley – 1966 Ford 289 Cobra in turn two. Perhaps the best race of the event.
©2022 Dennis Gray
Jonathan Feiber – 1974 Porsche RSR 3.0
©2022 Dennis Gray
Patrick Long’s 1988 Porsche 962 exiting Turn 11. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
John Hill – 1960 Lola Mk 1
©2022 Dennis Gray
Jeffrey Rothman – 1968 Alfa Romeo GTA ahead of Marcus Hays – 1971 Mini 1275 GT in Turn 11. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Robert Kauffman – 1990 AAR Toyota Eagle HF89 with flames…
©2022 Dennis Gray
Donald Racine’s 1961 Austin Mini Cooper S heads Andrew Wait’s 1965 Mini Cooper S into Turn 11. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Alfa Romeo versus Ford Escort in Turn 11. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Dave Adams – 1966 Ford Anglia 105e getting air in Turn 11. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Parker McKean – 1967 Alfa Romeo GTV in Turn 11. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Alfa Romeo, Mini, BMW train in Turn 11. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Alfa Romeo exiting Turn 11. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
2-liter Sports Racers into Turn 11. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Carlos de Quesada – 1979 Porsche 935K3 and Zak Brown – 1981 Porsche 935 crowd into Turn 11. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Adam Carolla – 1979 Porsche 935 leads Scott Hughes – 1972 BMW 3.0 CSL into Turn 11. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
William Lyon – 1973 Porsche RSR exits Turn 11. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Historic Trans Am field lines up for Turn 11. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Kevin Sittner – 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302 leads a group out of Turn 11. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Stephen Seitz – 1965 Ford Mustang powering through The Corkscrew during the Sunday morning hillclimb. Copyright 2022 Bill Wagenblatt
Porsche 917
©2022 Dennis Gray