FuoriConcorso 2023

For the third time in Como, the FuoriConcorso event was held on May 20th and 21st in Cernobbio, a pilgrimage site for all classic car enthusiasts. A different, more contemporary and relaxed take on the traditional concours d’elegance format, FuoriConcorso took place at three venues, Villa del Grumello, Villa Sucota, and Villa Olmo, all merely a few miles away from the Villa d’Este and Villa Erba.