18th Annual La Jolla Concours d’Elegance preview

The prestigious La Jolla Concours d’Elegance, proudly presented by LPL Financial and Panerai, is returning triumphantly to the stunning shores of La Jolla, CA. Now in its 18th year, this celebration of automotive excellence is set to unfold over an exquisite weekend from Friday, April 19 to Sunday, April 21, 2024. Recognized globally as one of the finest classic automobile showcases in the United States, the La Jolla Concours consistently draws discerning car enthusiasts worldwide. This year’s La Jolla Concours theme, celebrating the Roaring 20s and the Glamorous 30s, promises to infuse the event with a sense of yesteryear nostalgia and timeless elegance. The theme is an artistic backdrop to showcase automobiles from an extraordinary era.

Attendees can expect to witness a breathtaking array of classic cars that epitomize the spirit of opulence and sophistication synonymous with the Roaring 20s and the Glamorous 30s. From sleek Art Deco designs to the powerful engines found within, these vehicles will transport spectators back to a time of innovation, luxury, and boundless enthusiasm for automotive craftsmanship.

Event Timeline

VIP Party

Embark on an unforgettable journey at the renowned La Jolla Concours d’Elegance VIP Party, set against the majestic Pacific Ocean and greens of Ellen Browning Scripps Park on Friday, April 19, 2024, from 6 pm to 10 pm. Known for its ingenuity and trendsetting event themes, this year’s celebration promises to be a memorable night. Immerse yourself in live music, savor artistically crafted cocktails from a hosted bar, relish gourmet delights from 20 of San Diego’s top restaurants, and participate in an exciting live auction featuring unique items. There are limited tickets to this exclusive soiree that boasts a history of selling out; guests are encouraged to secure tickets now. The event’s theme will be revealed in February 2024.

Tour d’Elegance

Be a part of an intimate, exclusive experience during the La Jolla Concours Tour d’Elegance from 7 AM to 2 PM. Start your day by visiting remarkable car collections, followed by a driving tour of the breathtaking scenery of San Diego. Spend the day with fellow car aficionados and conclude with a sumptuous lunch at the private venue. Cars may enter to participate for a fee of $425.

Porsches on Prospect

On Saturday evening, ignite your passion for Porsches during “Porsches on Prospect” in the heart of La Jolla Village. Witness 75 magnificent Porsches lining Prospect Street, and immerse yourself in the village’s vibrant atmosphere, featuring live music, exclusive retail offers, gallery openings, restaurant specials, and much more. This event is free for viewers of all ages. If you want to showcase your Porsche, limited spaces remain for a registration fee of $125 which grants true VIP status and access to the Porsche party at the Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty.

Concours d’Elegance

The La Jolla Concours d’Elegance | 9 AM-4 PM | La Jolla’s Ellen Browning Scripps Park. This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to view over 200 spectacular and rare vehicles to be displayed on the La Jolla Cove lawn along the breathtaking Pacific Coast. Indulge in the Champagne and Honey Tasting Garden and other unique experiences throughout the day. Enjoy live music, visit exclusive vendors, and indulge in refreshing beers and cocktails – all while surrounded by a once-in-a-lifetime display of cars. Don’t forget to look to the skies for a vintage flyover along the coast!

Go VIP!

Enhance your experience with an upgraded premium or VIP ticket. Attend the La Jolla

Concours in true VIP style, skip the line and breeze through with a dedicated check-in, enjoy fabulous bites from fifteen of San Diego’s finest restaurants, and enjoy hosted access to the newly expanded VIP bar, a commemorative poster from the renowned La Jolla Concours artist, Scott Jacobs, and a La Jolla Concours Program. Various VIP tiers are available for the Sunday La Jolla Concours d’Elegance and other weekend events while supplies last. Learn more at lajollaconcours.com.

Tickets

