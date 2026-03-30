FOR SALE: 2017 Lamborghini Centenario

Unveiled at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show, the Lamborghini Centenario was created to honor the 100th birthday of company founder Ferruccio Lamborghini. Departing from the brand’s tradition of naming cars after bullfighting themes, the Centenario instead showcased cutting-edge technology and innovation, loosely based on the Aventador SVJ.

Built on the Aventador’s carbon-fiber monocoque and sub-frames, the Centenario was powered by a reworked 6.5L V12 engine delivering an impressive 759 horsepower. This power was managed through a paddle-shift seven-speed ISR gearbox and an electronically controlled all-wheel-drive system.

While the design drew inspiration from the Aventador, the Centenario introduced groundbreaking features, particularly in aerodynamics. Its all-carbon-fiber body included a twin-plane front splitter for enhanced downforce and airflow management, sill-mounted winglets, a racing-style rear diffuser, and an active rear wing for stability and downforce optimization.

Notably, the Centenario was Lamborghini’s first model equipped with rear-wheel steering, enhancing both agility in tight spaces and high-speed stability. The interior also set new standards with a 10.1-inch portrait touchscreen offering navigation, telemetry, and lap-timing features.

Limited to 40 units—20 coupés and 20 roadsters—this Italian exotic rarely comes up for sale. So, if you’re a serious Lamborghini collector you should never miss out on this 2017 Lamborghini Centenario listed for sale on ISSIMI. This particular example features a bespoke satin carbon fiber finish, inspired by the Sesto Elemento that cost over €300,000 ($345,201) alone. Thea carbon-fiber exterior is complimented by a black leather and Alcantara interior with red stitching and accents.

The center console features exposed satin carbon fiber, housing a groundbreaking 10.1-inch touchscreen. This system introduced Lamborghini’s advanced infotainment interface, complete with telemetry and track data recording capabilities, perfectly complementing the Centenario’s blend of extreme performance and cutting-edge technology. Originally delivered through Lamborghini of Hong Kong, this car has been meticulously preserved and remains virtually untouched, with only 61 kilometers on the odometer.

Source: ISSIMI