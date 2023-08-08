2017 Lamborghini Centenario Roadster

Introduced at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show, the Centenario was developed by Automobili Lamborghini to celebrate the 100th anniversary of company founder Ferruccio Lamborghini’s birth. While based on the contemporary Aventador SV, the Centenario demonstrated numerous cutting-edge technologies planned for upcoming Lamborghini production models. The Centenario Roadster soon joined its closed stablemate, with introduction at California’s 2016 Monterey Car Week festivities held in conjunction with the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®. Centenario production was strictly limited to just 20 Coupes and 20 Roadsters in all, ensuring instant and enduring collectability.

Among its many advanced features, the Centenario’s rear-wheel steering system was a company first, designed for added maneuverability at low speeds while providing enhanced stability at high speeds. Another first ushered in by the Centenario was Lamborghini’s new infotainment system, featuring a new 10.1″ portrait touchscreen, which also records telemetry and driving data.