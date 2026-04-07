Chassis J-20 completed in late 2023. Photo : Riley Technologies
Ford

Recreating History – The Ford GT40 MK IV

Tribute to a legendary Le Mans 24 winner

Avatar photoMartin Raffauf

In late 2022, Riley Technologies and Kar-Kraft began building a brand-new Ford GT40 MK IV using the original plans for Ford’s 1967 Le Mans winner.  It took nine months to complete. How is this possible you might ask? Well, first, we need to understand the history of this famous car to understand the significance of the 2023 edition.

Chassis J-20. Photo: Riley Technologies
Bill Riley and Car build manager Mark Sims with J-20 at Riley Technologies. Photo : Martin Raffauf

The History

In the late 1950’s and early 1960’s, the Le Mans 24- hour race was probably the most famous motor race in the world, save maybe the Indianapolis 500.  For sure, it was the most well-known sports car race. It was a race that all car manufacturers wanted to win.  The adage “win on Sunday, sell cars on Monday” held sway with most large car companies.

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Martin Raffauf
Martin has worked in auto racing now for over 50 years and has been to every Daytona 24-hour race since 1971 working in some capacity or other. Now semi-retired, he enjoys authoring articles about racing, both the old days and current race reports. He has published in PorscheRoadandRace, Sports Car Digest, Vintage Motorsports Magazine, Double De-Clutch.com and the International Motor Racing Research Center Blog. When not writing or attending races, Martin enjoys hiking, cycling, and staying in shape.
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