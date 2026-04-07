Recreating History – The Ford GT40 MK IV

In late 2022, Riley Technologies and Kar-Kraft began building a brand-new Ford GT40 MK IV using the original plans for Ford’s 1967 Le Mans winner. It took nine months to complete. How is this possible you might ask? Well, first, we need to understand the history of this famous car to understand the significance of the 2023 edition.

The History

In the late 1950’s and early 1960’s, the Le Mans 24- hour race was probably the most famous motor race in the world, save maybe the Indianapolis 500. For sure, it was the most well-known sports car race. It was a race that all car manufacturers wanted to win. The adage “win on Sunday, sell cars on Monday” held sway with most large car companies.