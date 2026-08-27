FOR SALE: 2004 Ferrari Enzo

Now offered through RM Sotheby’s, this 2004 Ferrari Enzo is an exceptionally rare specification, distinguished by its factory-applied Matte Nero Opaco finish. It is understood to be the only Enzo delivered new in this distinctive matte black configuration, originally commissioned by a member of the Royal Family of Brunei and delivered to London. With just 5,763 kilometers recorded from new at cataloging, Ferrari Classiche certification, and preservation of its original chassis, engine, transmission, and bodywork, it represents an unusually complete example of Ferrari’s landmark early-21st-century hypercar.

Although Ferrari’s clientele historically favored traditional monochromatic finishes, the arrival of the Enzo marked a period when customers were given greater scope to personalize their cars. Rosso Corsa dominated Enzo production, followed by Giallo Modena and Nero, while a select number received less conventional colors. This car’s Matte Nero Opaco specification was particularly pioneering, predating the widespread popularity of matte finishes and giving the Enzo an especially dramatic visual identity.

Construction began in June 2004, with the car completed in October. Its exterior was complemented by a Nero leather cabin featuring Rosso instrumentation and large-size seats. The car was initially retained at the Brunei royal family’s London residence, occasionally appearing around Hampstead, Mayfair, and Knightsbridge before eventually making its way to the Asia-Pacific region. Its radical Pininfarina styling, penned by Ken Okuyama, was already unlike anything Ferrari had produced before, and the matte finish amplified the car’s aggressive, almost race-bred presence.

In 2022, the Enzo returned to Europe for an extensive cosmetic refurbishment at Carrozzeria Zanasi, Ferrari’s specialist facility responsible for the marque’s hypercars, Icona models, and Tailor-Made commissions. More than €110,000 was invested in the work, which included correcting typical age-related issues, replacing the headlights, rear bonnet glass, and sticky interior switches, and refinishing the body in its original Matte Nero Opaco specification.

Following its 2022 sale through RM Sotheby’s, the Enzo was transported to Canada, where it has remained carefully preserved. Recent maintenance by Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo and Ferrari of Vancouver included a new clutch, both fuel pumps, and a left-side valve-cover gasket in August 2024, at 5,742 kilometers.

Combining extraordinarily low mileage, Ferrari Classiche certification, original major components, and one of the marque’s rarest factory color specifications, this Enzo occupies a particularly compelling position in today’s collector market. Its unique Matte Nero Opaco finish and exceptional provenance make it a standout candidate for any serious Ferrari collection.

Source: RM Sotheby’s