McMurtry Spéirling Pure Celebrates Milestone

The rather well-publicized automotive gathering in California marked a monumental moment in McMurtry Automotive’s ten-year history: the global debut of the production-spec Spéirling PURE fan car.

By now, you probably know the Spéirling story. You’ve seen the prototype set still-unbroken records at Goodwood and the Top Gear Test Track. You’ve watched it attack some of the world’s most famous circuits. And, in one of those demonstrations that seems designed specifically to make physics professors nervous, you’ve seen it drive upside-down.

But those cars were prototypes. This one isn’t.

The production Spéirling PURE is the result of a decade of relentless development, and despite its familiar silhouette, McMurtry says 95 percent of its components are new compared with the prototype machines. The goal is audacious: deliver Formula 1–level performance in a hyper-focused track car that doesn’t require an F1 driver—or an F1 engineering crew—to operate. As much attention has gone into making the car approachable and plug-and-play as into making it astonishingly quick.

The production-ready Spéirling PURE made its first California stop wearing an appropriately named shade of Monterey Green. The destination was Canepa in Scotts Valley, California, the dealership, museum, and restoration facility founded by former racer Bruce Canepa. Canepa first crossed paths with the McMurtry team in 2024, when the company was busy setting the Laguna Seca Reverse Hillclimb Record.

At Canepa’s open day, enthusiasts and customers arrived from far and wide for their first look at the finished production car. McMurtry co-founder and Managing Director Thomas Yates was also on hand to discuss the Spéirling’s evolution from record-breaking prototype to customer-ready machine.

From there, the PURE headed south across Monterey Bay to Carmel and Miller Motor Cars’ exclusive gathering at L’Auberge Carmel. Parked prominently on the private street among some serious automotive royalty, the tiny McMurtry had no trouble pulling a crowd. Visitors climbed into its redesigned cockpit and got their first close look at the production car’s revised bodywork and proportions.

Then came the main event: The Quail.

The centerpiece of Monterey Car Week brought the McMurtry team out in force—and into freshly pressed jackets—for the 23rd edition of one of the automotive world’s most concentrated displays of horsepower, money, history, and ambition.

Surrounded by new machinery from global manufacturers and automotive icons spanning generations, the Spéirling PURE still managed to stand apart. Thousands of visitors passed through the McMurtry display, many seeing the production car in person for the first time.

Industry leaders, Quail patrons, McMurtry customers, and members of the media got a closer look not only at the finished car, but also at the fan-driven technology that makes the Spéirling such an unusual proposition. And McMurtry offered up a few more tantalizing details about what its new track weapon can do.

Monterey wasn’t finished with the PURE yet.

For its final stop, McMurtry headed to Laguna Seca Raceway for the Monterey Motorsports Reunion—a particularly fitting venue for a machine built around fan-generated downforce. The Chaparral 2J, the pioneering “sucker car” that first brought fan-assisted downforce to racing, competed at Laguna Seca in 1970. More than half a century later, the Spéirling PURE arrived carrying the same basic idea into an entirely different performance universe.

As racing machinery from across the decades thundered toward the Corkscrew, McMurtry set up in the paddock alongside the 2025 Indianapolis 500-winning car. Even in that company, the PURE’s unmistakable proportions drew a steady stream of curious spectators.

Thomas Yates, McMurtry co-founder and Managing Director, comments: ”Wow. What a debut for the production-form Spéirling PURE. Monterey Car Week 2026 was a genuine milestone in McMurtry’s history. It was the week in which we presented the final product of a decade of work, realised by an extremely talented and dedicated team back at our headquarters in the Cotswolds, England.

First customer deliveries are scheduled to begin later in 2026, and exclusivity is effectively guaranteed: McMurtry plans to build no more than 100 Spéirling PUREs.

For more information, visit mcmurtry.com.

Specifications

Acceleration 0-60mph in 1.55 seconds (with one foot roll out) Cornering | Braking Forces 3g | 3g Top Speed 190mph | 305kmh Downforce Up to 2000kg (4400lbs) from 0mph Power 1000bhp Length | Width | Height 3815mm (150.2”) | 1795mm (70.7”) | 1056mm (41.6”) Wheelbase 2200mm (86.6”) Run Distance 40-50km at LMP2 race car pace Charge Time 20%-95% 20 mins – 60 mins depending on ambient temperature and charger capacity Driver Aids Traction control and anti-lock braking system Driver Comfort Air conditioning (optional), custom moulded seat, adjustable pedals and steering wheel Tires Off-the-shelf Michelin slicks (available worldwide):Front tyres: 30/68-18 Michelin Pilot Sport GT S8M Rear tyres: 31/71-18 Michelin Pilot Sport GT S8M Brakes 390mm x 34mm Vented carbon ceramic discs with Brembo six-piston calipers Personalisation Options Extensive exterior and interior options Chassis and Bodywork Carbon composite, single seat, closed cockpit Space for Drivers Up to 201cm (6ft 7”) Battery 100kWh Lithium-Ion, Molicel P50B NCA 21700 cells Drive Configuration Twin-motor, rear-wheel drive with E-differential Weight ~1,350kg (2980lbs), subject to options Trackside Operation By driver + technician/competent friend, or full factory support available Competition Eligibility GT1 Sports Club, Global Time Attack (USA), European Time Attack Masters (Nurburgring GP + others) Price £995k/~$1.3m/~€1.15m plus local taxes, shipping and options

Above contents © 2026 McMurtry Automotive Ltd., reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁

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