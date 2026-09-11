1969 Lamborghini Miura P400 S Could Fetch $2.45 Million at Auction

The Lamborghini Miura represents a defining chapter in the evolution of the modern supercar. Conceived at Lamborghini’s Sant’Agata Bolognese headquarters by engineers Gian Paolo Dallara, Paolo Stanzani, and Bob Wallace, the Miura’s mid-engine architecture transformed expectations for road-going performance and established a template that would influence high-performance cars for decades. Often regarded retrospectively as the world’s first true supercar, the Miura remains one of Lamborghini’s most significant creations.

Introduced at the Turin Motor Show in November 1968, the P400 S entered production the following month as a more developed version of the original Miura. Its 3.9-liter V-12 benefited from reshaped combustion chambers, four Weber 40IDL-3L carburetors, higher-lift camshafts, and a revised exhaust system. These changes increased output from 345 to 365 horsepower while simultaneously creating additional luggage capacity. Production continued until March 1971, with only 338 examples completed.

This P400 S, chassis 4103, is an early example distinguished by several period-specific features. These include solid disc brakes rather than later vented units, chrome-finished wiper arms and window surrounds, stainless-steel headlight bezels, and the signature front eyelashes. According to the Lamborghini Miura Register, the car was initially intended to receive Bianco Miura paint with a Gobi and Beige interior, but Bertone records were subsequently amended. It instead left the factory in Rosso Corsa with Nero vinyl upholstery and a Beige headliner.

Delivered new in France through Voitures Paris Monceau, the Miura was first registered to Paul Ferrandi in Paris on 17 June 1969. It subsequently passed through Maurice Dembiermont & Cie before returning to the supplying dealership. Its provenance later took on particular significance when chassis 4103 was acquired by René Arnoux, the former Renault and Ferrari Formula 1 driver. Arnoux achieved four Grand Prix victories with Renault before joining Ferrari, where he secured three wins during the 1983 season.

During Arnoux’s ownership, the Miura was registered in Isère and reportedly underwent a comprehensive, year-long restoration at the Lamborghini factory. Period photographs document Arnoux with the car during his Renault years.

Now based in Switzerland, chassis 4103 retains its matching-numbers V-12 engine and most of its original body panels, with only the rear engine cover known to have been replaced. Accompanied by its spare wheel and tool roll, it will be offered at RM Sotheby’s The Zurich Auction on September 26, with an estimate of $1,850,000–$2,450,000. Its limited production, factory-correct specification, matching-numbers drivetrain, and notable Formula 1 provenance make it an especially compelling Miura for collectors.

Source: RM Sotheby’s