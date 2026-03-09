FOR SALE: 1997 McLaren F1 GTR

This 1997 McLaren F1 GTR is one of only 28 F1 GTRs produced and among just 10 built in 1997 longtail specification, making it one of the rarest variants of the legendary endurance racer. It is currently up for grabs through RM Sotheby’s with an estimate of up to $21 million. It retains its original numbers-matching BMW Type-S70/3 V-12 and has been restored and road-converted by renowned F1 specialists Lanzante Limited.

Originally delivered to David Morrison’s Parabolica Motorsports Team, the car debuted in the 1997 British GT Championship at Silverstone, where drivers Gary Ayles and Chris Goodwin dominated qualifying and won the race—marking the first victory for the longtail F1 GTR. During the 1997 season it competed in nine FIA GT Championship rounds, achieving top-six finishes at Silverstone, Nürburgring, and Spa-Francorchamps.

Chassis 27R also appeared at the 1997 24 Hours of Le Mans, loaned to Japan’s Team Lark, where it qualified strongly before retiring during the race. Later in the season it was driven by Stefan Johansson, a former McLaren Formula 1 driver. In 1999, the car returned to competition in the British GT Championship with AM Racing, scoring a second-place finish at Snetterton and third at Oulton Park.

After its racing career, the car passed through several collectors and underwent a comprehensive rebuild by Lanzante, including conversion for road use and UK registration. Since then it has appeared at prestigious events such as the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, Hampton Court Concours, and the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Acquired by its current owner in 2018, the car received a £53,000 service in 2025 and remains accompanied by extensive documentation and spare parts. Eligible for major historic events like Le Mans Classic, it is one of the most historically significant and usable McLaren F1 GTR longtails.

