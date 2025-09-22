The McLaren F1 – Never Better

If you had to pick one car to represent the most advanced design of the 20th century, it would be difficult to choose a vehicle more significant, more outrageous, or more technically advanced than the McLaren F1.

Recognized as the world’s fastest car in when it debuted in 1992, the unique three-passenger F1 was also one of the first fully carbon fiber body and monocoque designs. But firsts and fastest were just a few of the astonishing traits the F1 offered customers of this very special performance car. And while many of these unique traits, features, and numbers spoke volumes about the capabilities of McLaren to build such a remarkable road car, the most memorable aspect of the F1 come down to its groundbreaking exterior design – a car that was modern when new and continues to sustain design relevance more than 30 years later.