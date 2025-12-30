The Rimac Nevera R Founder’s Edition

Rimac has revealed details of the Nevera R Founder’s Edition — a strictly limited run of just ten, each one entirely bespoke. But the car is only the beginning. The Founder’s Edition unlocks a rare, insider journey into the world of Rimac; a realm of access, influence, and experiences reserved for just ten individuals globally. Announced privately to clients earlier this year, every example was allocated to an owner within a The Founder’s Edition experience begins with a deeply personal configuration session at the Rimac Campus in Zagreb, where customers sit down with Mate Rimac himself, alongside Design Director Frank Heyl and his design team. It’s an experience world apart from the typical luxury car buying process, with the team using sophisticated V-RED visualization software to adjust colors, materials, and finishes in real-time.

For the duration of their ownership, the ten Founder’s Club members will have priority invitations to product previews, a company card allowing direct access to Bugatti Rimac HQ, invitations to performance showcases and record-breaking runs, involvement in strategy discussions with Mate and the team, and input into the research and development that will create the groundbreaking cars of the future. This small global group of individuals also receive other exclusive benefits and invitations as a part of their membership, with exact details known only to the Founders.

Each Founder’s Edition car features a striking baseline specification centered on a two-tone design with a dramatic color split running the length of the car. “Instead of creating some shouty livery, we use the natural geometry of the car as the color division to emphasize what we’re trying to achieve here,” says Lead Exterior Designer Clark Yutong Wu. The split visually lowers the car, giving it an aggressive, forward-tilting stance that also creates a timeless, immediately recognisable visual identity.

Running along the roof is an ultra-thin central stripe that defies convention – its thinnest part measuring just two millimeters – incorporating Rimac’s signature cravat motif and subtle circuit board graphics. Inside, door panels feature bespoke embroidery marking three crucial dates in Rimac’s history: the garage era, the launch of Concept_One, and the record-breaking period with Nevera and the Campus. An asymmetrical seat layout pays homage to Mate’s own Nevera configuration.

Customers can explore the full breadth of their creativity with bespoke hand-stitched interiors, hand-painted adornments, or expertly crafted paint liveries – the team has already sourced specific purple leather throughout one cabin and meticulously replicated an indigo blue from another vehicle in a customer’s collection. Each car in the run of ten Founder’s Edition models bears the unique hallmarks of the customer and their story.

Specialist driver training will be provided to each owner by Rimac’s professional testing team, who have covered tens of thousands of miles in the Nevera and Nevera R. After the many months required to hand-assemble each car and hand-apply the bespoke touches, Mate Rimac will personally deliver each of the ten examples and support the driver training.

The Nevera R, an evolution of the pioneering Nevera, was designed to shift the electric hypercar’s character from Hyper GT to Hyper Sportscar. Recently awarded a Red Dot Award for Product Design, it delivers 2,107 hp through four individual motors controlled by Rimac’s advanced torque vectoring system, achieving a record 0–60 mph time of 1.66 seconds and topping out at 431.45 km/h (268.2 mph). In 2025 alone, it set 24 verified performance world records.

