Final Silverstone Auction for Year Showcases Aston Martin DB4 Series II Coupe

Silverstone Auctions will be conducting its final sale for 2020, The NEC Classic Live Online Auction, that will be held on the 13-14th of November.

Recently, news surfaced that the annual NEC Classic Motor Show event had been canceled. After the announcement, Silverstone Auctions confirmed that the sale will push through but that it will be using the same format that has successfully worked for them in the last two events that they hosted back in May and July/August. The set up for the live auction will allow the bidders to stay at the comfort of their own homes, as the auction will be live-streamed online. Bidders can either place their bid online, on the phone, or make a pre-bid.

“Whilst 2020 has not been how we planned, we are really proud that we have found a way to operate safely for both our sellers and buyers. Our auction in November will follow the same format, with viewing by appointment in the week preceding the sale and the auction streamed online” Harry Whale, Silverstone Auctions Sales Manager

There is already a substantial list of beautiful classic and collector cars that will be featured at the event, including a striking 1960 Aston Martin DB4 Series II Coupe, which is one of only 350 produced. It has a California Sage Metallic finish and has had its engine overhauled as well as over £30,000 spent on steering, brakes, and front/rear suspension. the result is a beautiful and captivating car that comes with its original registration number of SCT 415.

Some modern classic cars will be up for sale including a 1983 Renault 5 Turbo 2 which was formerly part of the vast collection of Renault and Alpine enthusiast, Alan Matthews. The 1983 Renault 5 Turbo 2 is finished in Pearl White, and is a mid-engine, wide-bodied, turbocharged homologation special with less than 30,000 mileage. These vehicles were era-defining cars and genuine, immaculate examples of these ‘rally cars for the road’ infrequently come up for sale.

An original, French-market 1996 Porsche 911 (993) Carrera RS will feature in the November sale. This remarkably unique and sought-after car was the ultimate evolution of Porsche’s Type 993, and in turn, was a step up from the 964 RS. It has a striking Speed Yellow finish and stars the Clubsport Aero kit. The engine and gearbox have matching numbers, with the car having only two owners and traveled less than 35,000 miles.

A modern classic with incredibly low mileage of only 6,915 miles is a 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG. The classic Mercedes 300SL Gullwing was the epitome of half a century of Mercedes motorsport pedigree and became the motivation for a modern version- the brand’s equally charming SLS AMG model that was launched in 2010. This car is painted in a stunning Le Mans Sapphire Red Metalic, which is one of nine exclusive colors. The V8 engine is a 6.2-liter unit and was the first V8 from the AMG stable to be created from the ground up, with its original utilization being in the E63 super-saloon.

“The catalogue of cars is already building, and we are excited to see the final line up in preparation for our last sale of 2020. We have had some remarkable results this year, achieving great prices for our vendors and offering exceptional cars to our buyers”. Harry Whale, Silverstone Auctions Sales Manager

More details of this auction can be found at Silverstone Auctions.

[Source: Silverstone Auctions]

