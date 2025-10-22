Ferrari’s Special Projects SC40

Ferrari has unveiled the SC40, a new One-Off creation from its Special Projects program. Designed by Flavio Manzoni’s Styling Center, the mid-rear-engine V6 shares its architecture, chassis, and powertrain with the 296 GTB, embodying Ferrari’s ultimate personalization philosophy for a single client.
Named in tribute to the F40 (1987), the SC40 mirrors its sharp, angular spirit while blending in smoother, modern surfaces for a bold, distinctive identity. The “SC40” engraving on the wing nods to its predecessor without imitating it — this is a wholly original design.
The car features industrial-inspired geometry with squared volumes, a long low nose, short tail, and a fixed rear wing in bespoke SC40 White. The black rear fascia and open mesh reveal the mechanics beneath, while smoked Lexan® louvers display the V6 engine. A central additively manufactured exhaust with titanium and carbon-fiber tips and 296 GTB-inspired taillights completes the rear.
Side details include NACA-style intercooler intakes framed by a triangular carbon-fiber plate, creating vertical rhythms that structure the car’s form. Up front, corner headlights and a wide lower intake give it an assertive stance, accented by rectangular brake intakes and daytime running lights.
Inside, carbon-Kevlar evokes the F40, featured in the footwells, dashboard, and luggage bay, paired with Charcoal Alcantara® and red Jacquard fabric. The seats bear a woven SC40 logo and Prancing Horse embroidery.
The SC40 White paint, made for this car, reflects the Kevlar tones within. A single SC40 badge decorates the right flank, while brushed-aluminum filler caps and custom wheels with black spokes complete the look.
A styling buck of the SC40 is now on display at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello.
SPECIAL PROJECTS
The Special Projects program is aimed at creating unique Ferraris (so-called “One-Offs”) characterized by an exclusive design crafted to the requirements of the client, who thus becomes the owner of a one-of-a-kind model. Each project originates from an idea put forward by the client and is developed hand-in-glove with a team of designers from Ferrari’s Styling Center. Once the car’s proportions and forms have been defined, detailed design blueprints and a styling buck are produced before the manufacturing process for the new One-Off begins. The entire process takes around two years on average, during which time the client is closely involved in assessing the design and verification phases. The result? A unique Ferrari sporting the Prancing Horse logo and engineered to the same standards of excellence that characterize all of Maranello’s cars.
296 GTB – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
POWERTRAIN
- Type V6 – 120°
- Overall displacement 2992 cm3
- Bore and stroke 88 mm x 82 mm
- Max. power output ICE* 663 c
- Max. power output hybrid** 610 kW (830 cv) at 8000 rpm
- Max. torque 740 Nm at 6250 rpm
- Max. revs 8500 rpm
- Compression ratio 9.4:1
- High voltage battery capacity 7.45 kWh
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
- Length 4700 mm
- Width 1975 mm
- Height 1198 mm
- Wheelbase 2600 mm
- Front track 1665 mm
- Rear track 1642 mm
- Dry weight*** 1550 kg
- Dry weight/power ratio 1.87 kg/cv
- Weight distribution 41.5 % front / 58.5 % rear
- Fuel tank capacity 65 liters
TYRES AND WHEELS
- Front 245/35 ZR 20 J9.0
- Rear 305/35 ZR 20 J11.0
BRAKES
- Front 398 x 223 x 38 mm
- Rear 360 x 233 x 32 mm
TRANSMISSION AND GEARBOX
- 8-speed F1 DCT
ELECTRONIC CONTROLS
- eSSC: eTC, eDiff, SCM, FDE2.0, EPS, ABS Evo, 6w-CDS; high-performance ABS/EBD with energy recovery
PERFORMANCE
- Max. speed > 330 km/h
- 0-100 km/h 2.9 s
- 0-200 km/h 7.3 s
- 200-0 km/h 107 m
Above contents © 2025 Ferrari SpA, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee