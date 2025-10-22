Ferrari’s Special Projects SC40

Ferrari has unveiled the SC40, a new One-Off creation from its Special Projects program. Designed by Flavio Manzoni’s Styling Center, the mid-rear-engine V6 shares its architecture, chassis, and powertrain with the 296 GTB, embodying Ferrari’s ultimate personalization philosophy for a single client.

Named in tribute to the F40 (1987), the SC40 mirrors its sharp, angular spirit while blending in smoother, modern surfaces for a bold, distinctive identity. The “SC40” engraving on the wing nods to its predecessor without imitating it — this is a wholly original design.

The car features industrial-inspired geometry with squared volumes, a long low nose, short tail, and a fixed rear wing in bespoke SC40 White. The black rear fascia and open mesh reveal the mechanics beneath, while smoked Lexan® louvers display the V6 engine. A central additively manufactured exhaust with titanium and carbon-fiber tips and 296 GTB-inspired taillights completes the rear.

Side details include NACA-style intercooler intakes framed by a triangular carbon-fiber plate, creating vertical rhythms that structure the car’s form. Up front, corner headlights and a wide lower intake give it an assertive stance, accented by rectangular brake intakes and daytime running lights.

Inside, carbon-Kevlar evokes the F40, featured in the footwells, dashboard, and luggage bay, paired with Charcoal Alcantara® and red Jacquard fabric. The seats bear a woven SC40 logo and Prancing Horse embroidery.

The SC40 White paint, made for this car, reflects the Kevlar tones within. A single SC40 badge decorates the right flank, while brushed-aluminum filler caps and custom wheels with black spokes complete the look.

A styling buck of the SC40 is now on display at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello.

SPECIAL PROJECTS

The Special Projects program is aimed at creating unique Ferraris (so-called “One-Offs”) characterized by an exclusive design crafted to the requirements of the client, who thus becomes the owner of a one-of-a-kind model. Each project originates from an idea put forward by the client and is developed hand-in-glove with a team of designers from Ferrari’s Styling Center. Once the car’s proportions and forms have been defined, detailed design blueprints and a styling buck are produced before the manufacturing process for the new One-Off begins. The entire process takes around two years on average, during which time the client is closely involved in assessing the design and verification phases. The result? A unique Ferrari sporting the Prancing Horse logo and engineered to the same standards of excellence that characterize all of Maranello’s cars.

296 GTB – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

POWERTRAIN

Type V6 – 120°

Overall displacement 2992 cm3

Bore and stroke 88 mm x 82 mm

Max. power output ICE* 663 c

Max. power output hybrid** 610 kW (830 cv) at 8000 rpm

Max. torque 740 Nm at 6250 rpm

Max. revs 8500 rpm

Compression ratio 9.4:1

High voltage battery capacity 7.45 kWh

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Length 4700 mm

Width 1975 mm

Height 1198 mm

Wheelbase 2600 mm

Front track 1665 mm

Rear track 1642 mm

Dry weight*** 1550 kg

Dry weight/power ratio 1.87 kg/cv

Weight distribution 41.5 % front / 58.5 % rear

Fuel tank capacity 65 liters

TYRES AND WHEELS

Front 245/35 ZR 20 J9.0

Rear 305/35 ZR 20 J11.0

BRAKES

Front 398 x 223 x 38 mm

Rear 360 x 233 x 32 mm

TRANSMISSION AND GEARBOX

8-speed F1 DCT

ELECTRONIC CONTROLS

eSSC: eTC, eDiff, SCM, FDE2.0, EPS, ABS Evo, 6w-CDS; high-performance ABS/EBD with energy recovery

PERFORMANCE

Max. speed > 330 km/h

0-100 km/h 2.9 s

0-200 km/h 7.3 s

200-0 km/h 107 m

reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee