Ferrari’s F80 and 296 Speciale Awarded

Ferrari recently earned two of the most coveted titles in the TG Awards 2026, with the iconic F80 crowned “Hypercar of the Year”, and the class-leading 296 Speciale recognized as “Supercar of the Year”. This brings Ferrari’s incredible tally of Top Gear awards to 21 awards in 23 years, including its 8th Supercar of the Year title.

Background: F80

The F80 is Maranello’s sixth supercar. The carbon-fibre chassis houses a hybrid power unit that delivers 1200 cv, 900 of which come from the 499P-derived V6 engine, that took two consecutive Le Mans 24 Hours victories in 2023 and 2024. The three-litre V6, internally known as F163CF, boosts specific power to 300 cv/l. The remaining 300 cv are produced by the 800 V hybrid system with an electric front axle (e-4WD) and a rear electric motor (MGU-K). The technological transfer from Formula 1 introduces e-turbos (MGU-H), which generate power from the excess kinetic energy of turbine rotation and eliminate turbo lag. Designed for maximum performance, the car produces 1050 kg downforce at 250 km/h. At the rear is an active wing that continuously adjusts both height and incidence. The active suspension, whose upper arms are made using 3D metal additive manufacturing technology, dramatically improves the handling, especially on the track. The Boost Optimization records the track and provides an extra power boost in the areas needed to reduce lap times. The ‘1+’ cockpit is asymmetrical: its single-seater effect is geared towards driver comfort, even though the F80 is homologated for two people. The F80 is limited to 799 units and will be produced until 2027, the year the company celebrates its 80th

With a limited run of just 799 examples, the Ferrari F80 is writing a new chapter in the history of legendary supercars bearing the Prancing Horse badge, joining the pantheon of icons such as the GTO, F40, and LaFerrari by showcasing the best that the Maranello-based marque has achieved in terms of technology and performance. Jethro Bovingdon, Contributing Editor at Topgear.com enthused: “Ferrari has embraced knowledge from F1 and endurance racing to create a whole that’s raw and energized but exploitable, intuitive and usable. The F80 sounds a bit tame from the outside, but inside it snorts, fizzes, shrieks, and roars. So many layers, so much performance.”

Background: 296 SPECIALE

The 296 Speciale is a special version of Ferrari’s mid-rear-engined Berlinetta that represents the extreme evolution of the 296 GTB, setting a benchmark in driving enjoyment. The plug-in hybrid powertrain combines a 120-degree twin-turbo V6 with an electric motor, delivering a total output of 880 cv. The ICE has been lightened and reinforced with components also derived from Formula 1, while the 8-speed DCT transmission has been optimized with the Ferrari fast shift strategy to maximize electric torque and make gear changes even quicker and more engaging. Weight has been reduced and aerodynamic downforce increased by 20% compared to the 296 GTB. The chassis has been revised for even more responsive, precise track behavior; the new, extra-boost software strategy delivers full power during high-performance laps. Its compact dimensions and design integrate radical technical solutions—such as rear gamma wings, suspended splitters, and an enlarged diffuser —that evoke a racing aesthetic.

The Ferrari 296 Speciale takes its rightful place in the exclusive lineage of special version Ferrari Berlinetta’s and, just like its forebears – the Challenge Stradale, 430 Scuderia, 458 Speciale and 488 Pista – has been conceived to set the new benchmark in terms of driving thrills and engagement, not just for the marque’s production range, but for the segment as a whole. Jason Barlow, Editor at Large at Topgear.com, stated: “It’s clear that the aim was to create a track-focused Ferrari with greater dynamic bandwidth than ever. It’s civilized enough that you wouldn’t think twice about hammering the 296 Speciale round Silverstone and then driving it home… to Italy. It raises the bar yet again in all the key measurables, and plenty that aren’t algorithmic. A sublime mix of analogue and digital.”

Ferrari’s Gianmaria Fulgenzi, Chief Product Development Officer, collected the awards and commented: “It is a privilege to receive these prestigious awards on behalf of my colleagues in Maranello for the latest incarnation of important and iconic model lines which set the new benchmark for performance and driving thrills. These coveted titles honor the achievements of a team of dedicated engineers who constantly strive to achieve the most ambitious technical objectives.”

Above contents © 2025 Ferrari S.p.A., reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee