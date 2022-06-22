Ferrari Debuts 5 Models At Goodwood Festival Of Speed

In a few days, the Goodwood Festival of Speed will commence and as part of Ferrari’s 75th Anniversary, they will be displaying an impressive variety of Prancing Horse cars including 5 models which will be making their UK debut. Many passionate Ferrari collectors are also representing the brand as they showcase an excellent array of classic racing Ferrari models. The models vary from the first ever Ferrari, the 125S, to the iconic 156 Sharknose, the very successful 250 LM, the Ferrari Challenge 488 evo, and the Ferrari 333 SP endurance racer.

Ferrari 296 GTB

First in the list of making their UK debut is Ferrari’s first V6-hybrid, the 296 GTB. Powered by a 2.9-liter mid-rear-mounted V6 that generates 663cv and a hybrid system that is able to deliver another 167cv to the rear wheels, the 296 GTB has a total of 830cv. The 296 GTB that will be displayed at the Festival of Speed has an exquisite Rossa Corsa finish with a Baby Blue racing livery which was part of the optional Assetto Fiorano pack which comes with fixed racing dampers and more aggressive aerodynamics.

Ferrari 296 GTB

The color scheme of this 296 GTB was inspired by the historic racing livery of 1960s and 1970s Maranello Concessionaires racing team by Colonel Ronnie Hoare. At the time, there a lot of other racing cars like the 250 LM, 275 GTB, and 365 GTB4 Daytona were wrapped in a similar livery.

In 2014, importing rights were returned to Ferrari SpA. Before that, however, Maranello Concessionaires were also the ones who managed importing Ferrari cars to the UK, and many cars were registered under the numberplate “EHF 1”. Maranello Sales, based at the historic Tower Garage in Egham, still has ownership of the EHF 1 numberplate. They have generously loaned the numberplate to Ferrari North Europe to complete the historic link of Ferrari in the UK.

Ferrari SF90 Spider

Ferrari SF90 Spider

The Ferrari SF90 Spider joins the 296 GTB at the Supercar Paddock. It is an open-top version of the SF90 Stradale which was launched to celebrate the 90th Anniversary of Scuderia Ferrari in 2019. Powering the SF90 Spider is a 3.9-liter V8 engine that produces 780cv that is connected to three additional electric motors that are connected to the two front wheels and between the engine and gear box which produces another 220cv. The combined total power output of the V8 engine and the electric motors is an impressive 1000cv. A journalist from Autocar magazine picked the specification for this SF90 Spider and it will be featured along with a full review of the car in an upcoming issue.

Ferrari 812 Competizione

Ferrari 812 Competizione

Joining in the Supercar Paddock is the Ferrari 812 Competizione. Based on the Ferrari 812 Superfast, this is a limited series car with a 6.5-liter V12 engine tuned to give 30cv more, with a total power output of 830cv. The 812 Competizione also have a revised front and rear track and suspension settings to give the front and rear a more aggressive aerodynamics. It was also equipped with an innovative rear-wheel steering system for faster turn-in and sharper handling. The 812 Competizione also has a powerful soundtrack that is capable of reverberating all through the Goodwood Festival of Speed grounds.

Ferrari Daytona SP3

Ferrari Daytona SP3

An outstanding example of Ferrari’s design language from maestro Flavio Manzoni, the Daytona SP3 was influenced by the classic Endurance racers from the past like the 330 P3/4 and the 250 LM. Coming from the “Icona” range of cars, the Daytona SP3 is the third car in the range, released after the exquisite Monza SP1 and Monza SP2 which have been raking in a series of awards including the “Best of the Best” in the Red Dot Design Awards back in 2019.

Ferrari One Off SP38

Ferrari SP38

The Ferrari SP38 is another car from maestro Flavio Manzoni. Entered by a private client, it was it was designed according to the specifications set by the client as part of the One-Off programme of Ferrari which gives clients the unique chance to literally create the Ferrari of their dreams. Based on the chassis and engine of the Ferrari 488 GTB, the Ferrari SP38 features bespoke bodywork that was crafted in carbon-fiber. A lot of the details and visual features of the surface were also inspired by the design from the iconic Ferrari F40.

The Ferrari Roma will also be joining the display of Ferraris at the Festival of Speed. Embodying the La Dolce Vita lifestyle, the Ferrari Roma is a stylish 2+2 front-mid-engined V8 coupe. Joining it is the Ferrari Monza SP2, a limited series car which was part of the Icona range. It was inspired by the simple yet elegant racing barchettas in Ferrari’s history.

Completing the display are two cars that can give the 812 Competizione a run for its money in terms of “Best Soundtrack Ever”, the Ferrari 599XX and FXX K. Both models are equipped with the most exciting and most memorable V12 engines ever installed in a car. Designed exclusively for track use, the XX cars are not homologated for road or race, giving Ferrari engineers free reign to test their new technologies on the track. The principles learned from these tests are often the ones that make it on the road cars of Ferrari.

Ferrari’s presence at Goodwood Festival of Speed wouldn’t be complete without the Scuderia Ferrari F1 team and Ferrari Driver Marc Gené. Scuderia Ferrari will be displaying the Ferrari 599XX and FXX K from the XX division in the Supercar Paddock. The team will also be using the Ferrari F2009 from 2009.

Many passionate Ferraristi will also be joining the 75th Anniversary celebrations by bringing their own classic racing Ferrari cars that represent some of the greatest moments not just in the history of Ferrari, but in the history of motor sport.

The models that will be showcased at the Ferrari 75th Anniversary at the Goodwood Festival of Speed include:

1947 Ferrari 125S

1950 Ferrari 166 MM Barchetta

1953 Ferrari 250 MM

1955 Ferrari 857 S

1955 Ferrari 750 Monza

1957 Ferrari 250 TR58

1960 Ferrari 246S Dino

1961 Ferrari 156 ‘sharknose’

1961 Ferrari 156 ‘Sharknose’

1961 Ferrari 246SP

1961 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta SWB SEFAC

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO

1964 Ferrari 250 LM

1965 Ferrari 365 P

1966 Ferrari 275 GTB/C

1967 Ferrari 312/68

1971 Ferrari 312B2

1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona

1989 Ferrari 639

1990 Ferrari 640

1995 Ferrari 333SP

1997 Ferrari F310B

2002 Ferrari F2002

2008 Ferrari F2008

2009 Ferrari F2009

2022 Ferrari 488 GTE

2022 Ferrari 488 Challenge

The Goodwood Festival of Speed will run from June 23 to 26.