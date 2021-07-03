5 Ferrari Models to Make their UK debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

This year Ferrari returns to the Goodwood Festival of Speed with five models making their UK debut at the event. Despite some of the complete product range having already made an appearance in the Goodwood Speedweek event last year, it will be the first time that the marque will be showcasing all the cars in one place for general public viewing and to have them take on the fabled Goodwood Hillclimb.

Ferrari Roma

The Ferrari Roma is the embodiment of the Nuova Dolce Vita concept. Following the Ferrari front-engined grand touring tradition, the car has elegantly balanced volumes and harmonious proportions.

Timeless and refined from a technical angle, the Ferrari Roma has a collection of new features that makes it the leader in its segment in terms of performance and driving enjoyment.

These features include a new powertrain and 8-speed gearbox, the five-position manettino, which is a first in a Ferrari grand tourer, and a power-to-weight ratio that is the best in its class. The Ferrari Roma is the most powerful mid-front-engined V8 2+ in the marque history that delivers an exceptional driving experience.

Ferrari Portofino M

The Ferraro Portofino M is fitted with several technological innovations that greatly improved the performance of the model earning its ‘M’ nomenclature meaning ‘Modificata’.

These innovations include the redesigned powertrain that supplies an additional 20 horsepower, boosting its maximum power output to 620 horsepower, similar to its close relative, the Ferrari Roma.

The Portofino M is equipped with the brand new eight-speed gearbox and the five-position Manettino, which also features a Race mode, being a first in a Maranello GT spider.

The upgrades and other features give the Portofino M an unparalleled mix of authentic GT performance, agility, exceptional versatility, and pure driving pleasure.

Ferrari 812 GTS

After 50 years since Ferrari introduced the last Ferrari spider to have a front mounted V12, the Ferrari 812 GTS marks the return of the model type that has been critical to the success of the brand’s history.

The Ferrari 812 GTS is the 812 Superfast’s spider version, featuring both its performance and specification. Of note is the power unit that enables it to be the most powerful engine in its class with the ability to produce 800 cv at 8500 rpm. It also has 718 Nm of torque, allowing it to accelerate with a speed that can rival the 812 Superfast.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale that will be introduced at Goodwood will display the “Assetto Fiorano” pack which is designed especially to be employed on the track instead of the road.

The vehicle is equipped with GT racing-derived Multimatic shock absorbers and lightweight features. These extra lightweight features are sourced from high-performance materials like carbon fiber (door panels and underbody) and titanium for the springs and entire exhaust line, enabling it to reduce the weight by 30kg.

The high downforce carbon fiber rear spoiler is capable of creating 390kg of downforce at 250kph. The Assetto Fiorano pack also includes the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires which consist of a specific compound and tread pattern that was designed to ensure maximum performance on any circuit.

Ferrari SF90 Spider

Sitting alongside the SF90 Stradale is the Ferrari SF90 Spider which is also making its debut at the Festival of Speed for the Prancing Horse.

The convertible is similar to the SF90 Stradale in terms of the extreme supercar specifications and performance, but thanks to the latest version of Ferrari’s signature retractable hard top architecture, it provides a unique driving pleasure and versatility.

The SF90 is the perfect car for those who want to have the best Ferrari technology and love the thrill of open-top driving.