1985 Ferrari 288 GTO Sells Quickly

The one and only: Gran Turismo Omologato

G–T–O. Denoting Gran Turismo Omologato, it’s an acronym that, for Ferrari disciples, represents the summit of the mountain. For those of a certain age, it brings to mind the sultry 250 GTO of 1962 – a car which, for myriad good reasons, is now among the most valuable on the planet. But for others, it’s the razor-sharp Pininfarina lines of its successor, the 288 GTO.

Not even Il Commendatore could ignore the frenzied popularity of Group B rallying in the 1980s. A new dawn of homologation specials had, as a result, dawned, and the FIA formula’s loose framework of rules and minimum production requirement of 200 cars suited Ferrari to a tee. Here was a prime chance for the Prancing Horse to flex its muscle and show the manufacturers nipping at its heels who was boss.

Highlights

Just 18,500 kilometres from new

Fresh from a major mechanical service at Rossocorsa, the official Ferrari concessionaire in Milan

One of only 272 Ferrari 288 GTOs built, complete with its original warranty card, service book, user manuals, and pouch

Just four private owners from new, the first of whom kept it for 24 years

A desirable ‘lusso’ specification car, fitted with optional electric windows, air-conditioning and full black leather seats

European taxes paid and road-registered in Spain

Ferrari Classiche certified, confirming the originality of the chassis, engine, gearbox and body

The result was the 288 GTO, a technological tour de force that genuinely moved the supercar game on and boasted performance like which had never been seen in Maranello, let alone the rest of the world. Thanks to the emergent art (or should we say black magic?) of forced induction, there was 400bhp on tap from the 2,855cc twin-turbocharged V8. Coupled with a tubular spaceframe chassis and lightweight bodywork crafted from then-newfangled composites such as Kevlar and Nomex, that meant 0–60mph in under five seconds and a top speed of over 190mph. These were ground-breaking figures in 1985.

And where to begin with that fabulous Pininfarina-engineered shape. A fleeting glimpse in the corner of an eye might fool you into thinking this is a 308 GTB. But look properly, and you’ll realize Leonardo Fioravanti’s classic design was elevated to an entirely new level – primmed and pruned, swollen and elongated to make it look like a proper, purposeful road racer. The nods to its illustrious forebear the 250 GTO are nothing short of perfect. Among the very best-looking Ferraris of them all? We’d struggle to disagree…

“An appropriately princely price, the disbandment of Group B, and a global oil crisis meant only 272 Ferrari 288 GTOs were built, making the model by far the rarest of the ‘halo’ Ferrari supercars for which it trod a path. For context, 1,311 F40s left the factory in Maranello.”

An appropriately princely price, the disbandment of Group B and a global oil crisis meant only 272 Ferrari 288 GTOs were built, making the model by far the rarest of the ‘halo’ Ferrari supercars for which it trod a path. For context, 1,311 F40s left the factory in Maranello. Regardless, Ferrari had proved that there was demand for extreme, low-volume performance sportscars. It gave it the confidence to continue the legacy of the GTO with a run of limited-production flagship models culminating in the hybrid-powered LaFerrari– models which are only becoming more desirable.

Chassis number 54797

The 288 GTO we’re thrilled to be offering left the Ferrari factory in April of 1985, finished in Rosso Corsa and stamped with the chassis number 54797. It was configured in what’s commonly known as the lusso specification, which comprised electric windows, air-conditioning, and seats upholstered entirely in black leather (it’s a common misconception that the red fabric seat inserts seen on many GTOs were optional extras, but they were in fact standard specification). For a model which is eminently usable, especially compared to its more hardcore successors, we believe these simple creature comforts are definitely worth having on a 288.

This car was delivered new to one Juan Garcia-Roady in Tenerife via the official Ferrari concessionaire in Madrid. Remarkably, Garcia-Roady kept chassis number 54797 for 24 years, covering only around 15,000 kilometers in that time and having it serviced by the supplying Ferrari dealer. The 288 GTO’s second owner, who was also a Spanish resident, acquired the car in January of 2009. That was just in time to take part in that summer’s Ferrari 288 GTO 25th Anniversary celebration in Barcelona, which was organized by the Ferrari Owners’ Club of Spain.

Five years later, in 2014, chassis number 54797 passed on to its third owner, who was also located in Spain. Said owner submitted the 288 GTO for Ferrari Classiche certification – certification it duly received, confirming the original matching-numbers status of the chassis, engine, gearbox and body. By the time the Ferrari was acquired by its fourth and final private owner in 2017, it had covered fewer than 17,000 kilometres.

Most recently, this 288 GTO was returned to Italy for the first time since leaving Maranello in 1985. It was sent to Rossocorsa, the official Ferrari concessionaire in Milan, for a major service and has subsequently been professionally detailed.

Showing fewer than 18,500km on the odometer and benefitting from a fresh major overhaul and clean bill of health, chassis number 54797 is a top-tier example of this ultra-desirable 288 GTO. The original warranty book, service book, user manuals and pouch and, of course, the Ferrari Classiche binder are the proverbial cherries on the cake.

By far the rarest model in Ferrari’s line of ‘halo’ supercars, the 288 GTO melds connoisseur subtlety with earth-shattering analog performance. It’s small wonder why it’s considered by so many disciples of the Prancing Horse to be the marque’s mid-engine “Holy Grail.”

For more info on this sale or other curreently available cars, go HERE.

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